Decentralised Bonds Project Announces Rebrand to D/Bond, Starts Private B Funding

Paris, France – 28 March, 2022 – D/Bond, the innovative start-up seeking to bring decentralised bonds to the blockchain using their pioneering ERC/3475 token standard, has announced a major rebranding today. Formerly called Debond Protocol, the change to the company name, logo, and website design is part of the platform’s international growth strategy as it launches its private B funding round.
Alongside the unveiling of its newly-designed website, D/Bond’s rebranding will broaden its appeal to investors in new markets. Currently, at a $12.5 million valuation, the new funding round of 130,000 token sales is to raise D/Bond’s financing target of $4.55 million. The new investment covers efforts to tap into existing market opportunities (see pitch deck) and expand the D/Bond ecosystem within the broader decentralised finance (DeFi) and capital markets.
The new funding round follows D/Bonds’s successful seed funding round in which prominent investors participated. They include Bixin Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Collinstar Capital, Exnetwork Capital, HOT DAO (Hotlabs), Waterdrip Capital, Lotus Capital, Crypto Dorm Fund, and Wave Capital.
“D/Bond is creating a system to securitise any digital asset which does not exist yet,” says the CEO, Yu Liu. “We believe D/Bond has the potential to be an important player in the decentralisation of this market, hence the rebrand. We seek to partner with many more investors who believe in our multi-layered pool approach to reduce slippage and transaction fees. We are confident that, thanks to our offer, ERC/3475 D/Bonds that are also tradable on our secondary market we are going to achieve our financing target.”
Visit www.debond.org to explore the new website, brand, and a demo of how the app enables users to convert digital assets to securities and derivatives, also turning them into assets tradable on the secondary market. The front-end demo is available on GitHub https://palexs.github.io/debondfront (please connect wallet to Ropsten testnet).
The latest version of our D/Bond documents
Onepager: https://shorturl.at/lqHQ2
Q & A: https://shorturl.at/bBDE4
Questions? Book a call with the team here: https://calendly.com/mate-debond
About D/Bond
D/Bond is the Web 3.0 infrastructure pioneering the ERC/3475 token standard for decentralised bonds. Aside from the token standard, the company is to function as a decentralised investment bank that issues bonds for its customers and provides customised derivatives to hedge against risks. The Paris-based start-up also provides the D/Wallet decentralised wallet, the D/Exchange decentralised bond, and derivative exchange, and an open market for securities as part of its ecosystem.
Media Contact
Company Name: D/Bond
Contact Person: Media/PR Manager
Email: Send Email
Phone: +33 626570614
Country: France
Website: https://debond.net/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.