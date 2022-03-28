Decentralised Bonds Project Announces Rebrand to D/Bond, Starts Private B Funding

The rebranding is to reposition the decentralised bonds platform for international growth as it starts a private B funding round

Paris, France – 28 March, 2022 – D/Bond, the innovative start-up seeking to bring decentralised bonds to the blockchain using their pioneering ERC/3475 token standard, has announced a major rebranding today. Formerly called Debond Protocol, the change to the company name, logo, and website design is part of the platform’s international growth strategy as it launches its private B funding round.

Alongside the unveiling of its newly-designed website, D/Bond’s rebranding will broaden its appeal to investors in new markets. Currently, at a $12.5 million valuation, the new funding round of 130,000 token sales is to raise D/Bond’s financing target of $4.55 million. The new investment covers efforts to tap into existing market opportunities (see pitch deck) and expand the D/Bond ecosystem within the broader decentralised finance (DeFi) and capital markets.

The new funding round follows D/Bonds’s successful seed funding round in which prominent investors participated. They include Bixin Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Collinstar Capital, Exnetwork Capital, HOT DAO (Hotlabs), Waterdrip Capital, Lotus Capital, Crypto Dorm Fund, and Wave Capital.

“D/Bond is creating a system to securitise any digital asset which does not exist yet,” says the CEO, Yu Liu. “We believe D/Bond has the potential to be an important player in the decentralisation of this market, hence the rebrand. We seek to partner with many more investors who believe in ​​our multi-layered pool approach to reduce slippage and transaction fees. We are confident that, thanks to our offer, ERC/3475 D/Bonds that are also tradable on our secondary market we are going to achieve our financing target.”

Visit www.debond.org to explore the new website, brand, and a demo of how the app enables users to convert digital assets to securities and derivatives, also turning them into assets tradable on the secondary market. The front-end demo is available on GitHub https://palexs.github.io/debondfront (please connect wallet to Ropsten testnet).

The latest version of our D/Bond documents

Onepager: https://shorturl.at/lqHQ2

Q & A: https://shorturl.at/bBDE4

Questions? Book a call with the team here: https://calendly.com/mate-debond

About D/Bond

D/Bond is the Web 3.0 infrastructure pioneering the ERC/3475 token standard for decentralised bonds. Aside from the token standard, the company is to function as a decentralised investment bank that issues bonds for its customers and provides customised derivatives to hedge against risks. The Paris-based start-up also provides the D/Wallet decentralised wallet, the D/Exchange decentralised bond, and derivative exchange, and an open market for securities as part of its ecosystem.

Media Contact

Company Name: D/Bond

Contact Person: Media/PR Manager

Email: Send Email

Phone: +33 626570614

Country: France

Website: https://debond.net/

