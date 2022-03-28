Top-rated SEO content provider, Contentellect expands horizons and merges with Tasket to broaden their service offering

Contentellect is one of the most popular SEO content services for businesses looking to scale their online presence. The company's large team of expert writers and marketers are used the world over by digital agencies and brands. The company has now expanded its SEO content writing services by merging with Tasket, a leading Virtual Assistance service provider.

London, UK – Contentellect is one of the most sought-after digital companies in the UK and US, offering productised SEO services for agencies and online businesses. The company is specifically well-known for writing SEO content that helps increase the online presence of a business and helps attract more customers and yield more sales. To expand their services, Contentellect has merged with Tasket, a virtual assistant service.

Tasket is a specialized virtual assistant service provider that was started in March 2020 by Contentellect’s founder and CEO, Mark Whitman. Tasket’s main service offering is bespoke link building and digital PR, delivered by experienced virtual assistants. After an initial launch, the company quickly grew to $5k in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) and by December 2020 was making $15k MRR. With this successful merger, Contentellect now offers broader services including Link Building, HARO Outreach and Social Media Marketing.

Before the merger, Contentellect was exclusively focused on writing services such as SEO blog content, product descriptions for eCommerce stores, and eBook composition. The company delivers over 1 million words of content a month for their clients. After merging with Tasket, the company has more than doubled their team, and now has a broader service offering that includes a suite of link building and PR services.

Contentellect’s CEO, Mark had this to say, “The merger was straightforward, but could never have been done so efficiently without the amazing support from the team. Over a 6-week period, we’ve managed to merge the teams, clients, operations, and front-end sales. We have systemised our documentation and integrated our digital presence. We’re now perfectly setup to help our clients with the two main SEO building blocks – content and links.”

About Contentellect:

Contentellect is a content marketing agency that provides SEO content writing and link building services to digital agencies and online businesses. The company has over 300 active customers, creates 1 million words of content a month and builds over 250 links a month.

Media Contact

Company Name: Contentellect

Contact Person: Mark Whitman

Email: Send Email

Phone: +447766530520

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://www.contentellect.com

