March Sale – Save Big on iDPRT SP410 Thermal Shipping Label Printer

iDPRT has announced a limited time discounted deal for the SP410 Thermal Shipping Label Printer, which is compatible with Shopify, Ebay, UPS, USPS, FedEx, Amazon, Etsy and much more. The iDPRT SP410 is capable of printing 72 sheets of 4×6 labels per minute with 150mm/s high-speed printing technology. The bundled iDPRT Label Designer Software enable users to create labels as per the requirements. The company provides discounts via both promo code and clip coupon.

The iDPRT SP410 printer is designed with durability in mind with stable manufacturing. The customized print head can print 160,000 standard labels. The addition of advanced thermal direct technology enables the printer to deliver output without toner or ink. Moreover, the printer is easy to operate, stable, economical and is user-friendly.

The intelligent paper return functionality automatically adjusts the position precisely. There will be no paper wastage because the automated induction positioning confirms that each piece of label paper is printed properly. The company has manufactured the printer using high-quality materials. The embedded adapter avoids the mess of the external charger.

The iDPRT SP410 printer is available for $118.99 with an ultimate savings of 15% against the retail price. Moreover, the company is offering 10% discount code via coupon code – 13SP410AMZ and an additional savings of $8 via Amazon clip coupon. The final cart price of $95.52 is really unbeatable and will be valid until March 21.

Get it Now: https://amzn.to/3w46Qsu

Amazon Store Website: https://www.amazon.com/idprt

Brand Official Website: http://www.idprt.com

Media Contact

Company Name: IDPRT

Contact Person: Support Team

Email: Send Email

Country: China

Website: http://www.idprt.com

