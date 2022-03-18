Honest5 Launches Brand New Complete and Balanced Healthy Meals Line for Adult Dogs

The new meal ranges will be launched at the leading industry event Global Pet Expo 2022 in Orlando.

March 18th, 2022 – Salisbury, Maryland – Honest5, the brand that brings 100% natural food and treats for dogs, has today announced the launch of its latest healthy & balanced meal line for dogs. The new range offers “Complete and Balanced Meals” selections exceed AAFCO standards to include “Beef Entrée”, “Chicken Entrée” and “Fish Entrée” mixed with fresh vegetables, sunflower oil, cod liver and omega3 oils.

This latest and healthiest offer to the dog food industry is being debuted at the Global Pet Expo in Orlando from the 23rd – 25th March. Attendees and pet enthusiasts can head to booth #1771 to receive treat bags and samples for their furry friends.

Mohamad Radhi, Founder and CEO of Honest5, says: “Our mission in creating Honest5 was always to give our customers the comfort of knowing what’s in their dog’s food. This new line of Complete and Balanced meals is a continuation of our all-natural ingredient promise and we’re thrilled to be launching it at the renowned Global Pet Expo this year.”

Honest5 was brought to life as a result of its founder Mohamad realizing there was a gap in the market when he couldn’t find a healthy option for his rescue dog, Ezri, and was inspired to create his own. All Honest5 ingredients are real and fresh without the inclusion of any fillers or preservatives.

As with all Honest5 produce, the latest cooked meal line is made fresh in the USA using locally sourced ingredients and shipped safely to customers’ doorsteps. Honest5 Meals are formulated by companion animal nutritionists in accordance with the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for Adult Maintenance. Honest5 meals are slightly cooked designed to ensure dogs have the nutrients they need to stay healthy.

Honest5 meals for dogs offer beef entrée and chicken entrée; and fish entrée, Honest5 Meal Line will be available for purchase online or in-store June 2022.

To find out more about Honest5 and its new meal line range, visit: www.honest5.com

About HONEST5, LLC:

HONEST5 delivers quality dog food and treats products made from 100% natural ingredients. The brand’s ingredients are also sourced and purchased in the USA, which guarantees its premium value without fillers, preservatives, or chemicals. HONEST5 only uses real and fresh super ingredients that dogs will be begging for.

