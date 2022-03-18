Choosing the Best Headlight for the Car – AUROPOLA LED Headlight Bulbs

AUROPOLA has announced an exclusive deal for the newly launched LED Headlight Bulbs with 1+1 one-piece patent design. The H11/H8/H9 headlight bulbs comes with 14000LM and includes a powerful fan with 200% heat dissipation. The super bright headlight bulbs offer 6500K white light and can be installed 10 minutes. It’s possible to check whether the LD headlight bulbs are suitable for the car by selecting the model number box. You should select “Add Vehicle” and select Vehicle Type | Year | Make | Model in order. The final step is to confirm the car model. The system will display whether your car is suitable for H11/H9/H8 headlight bulbs. The company is offering flat 50% discount for a limited time.
The AUROPOLA LED Headlight Bulbs are manufactured using 1+1 integrated patent design. The less medium and less heat between the LED bulbs and the core chipset makes the bulbs durable. The aluminum shell of the airplane provides long lasting usage and safety. The 1:1 mini design LED headlights can be installed in 10 minutes without tools. The H11 LED headlight kit occupies less housing space.
The 14000 LM LED headlight bulb coupled with super-focused bright 6500K white light simulates actual daytime light with improved brightness performance. The unique patent design efficiently reduces the heat emitting from the chips. The turbo cooling fan alongside Aircraft aluminum housing delivers up to 50000 hours lifespan.
The 200% heat dissipation ensures excellent long-lasting performance without damage to the internal components. The AUROPOLA LED Headlight Bulbs are currently available at a flat discount of 50% against the retail price of $39.99 for a limited time.
Media Contact
Company Name: AUROPOLA
Contact Person: Support Team
Email: Send Email
Country: China
Website: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LYKMSZH
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.