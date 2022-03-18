Choosing the Best Headlight for the Car – AUROPOLA LED Headlight Bulbs

AUROPOLA has announced an exclusive deal for the newly launched LED Headlight Bulbs with 1+1 one-piece patent design. The H11/H8/H9 headlight bulbs comes with 14000LM and includes a powerful fan with 200% heat dissipation. The super bright headlight bulbs offer 6500K white light and can be installed 10 minutes. It’s possible to check whether the LD headlight bulbs are suitable for the car by selecting the model number box. You should select “Add Vehicle” and select Vehicle Type | Year | Make | Model in order. The final step is to confirm the car model. The system will display whether your car is suitable for H11/H9/H8 headlight bulbs. The company is offering flat 50% discount for a limited time.

The AUROPOLA LED Headlight Bulbs are manufactured using 1+1 integrated patent design. The less medium and less heat between the LED bulbs and the core chipset makes the bulbs durable. The aluminum shell of the airplane provides long lasting usage and safety. The 1:1 mini design LED headlights can be installed in 10 minutes without tools. The H11 LED headlight kit occupies less housing space.

The 14000 LM LED headlight bulb coupled with super-focused bright 6500K white light simulates actual daytime light with improved brightness performance. The unique patent design efficiently reduces the heat emitting from the chips. The turbo cooling fan alongside Aircraft aluminum housing delivers up to 50000 hours lifespan.

The 200% heat dissipation ensures excellent long-lasting performance without damage to the internal components. The AUROPOLA LED Headlight Bulbs are currently available at a flat discount of 50% against the retail price of $39.99 for a limited time.

Media Contact

Company Name: AUROPOLA

Contact Person: Support Team

Email: Send Email

Country: China

Website: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LYKMSZH

