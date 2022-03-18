Save Big on Lepow Z1 Gamut Portable Monitor

Lepow has revealed discounted sale for the Z1 portable monitor with 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with USB Type-C and HDMI ports respectively. The monitor includes dual speakers and is an ideal companion for laptops, PCs, smartphones, PS4/3, Xbox and much more. The company is offering $40 savings for a limited time.

The Lepow Z1 Portable Monitor is integrated with an upgraded display color gamut to 97.6% NTSC with quantum-dot enhancement film. The monitor is designed to bring every frame alive and restoration of true colors. The Lepow Z1 flaunts a 15.6-inch FHD display, which delivers stunning image quality and immersive visual enjoyment. The advanced IPS panel ensures excellent response time, smoothness and eye protection. The 178-degree viewing angle enable users to share the monitor with multiple users. The audio stimulation is enhanced with dual speakers.

The Lepow Z1 Portable Monitor is silm, light-weight and portable form factor with 0.34-inch thickness and 1.7lb weight. The monitor includes USB Type-C and an HDMI port including compatibility with several devices. The product package is bundled with Type-C, mini-HDMI, USB-A cables, a two-pronged plug, a smart cover and a screen protector.

The Lepow Z1 Portable Monitor can be added to the cart for $219.99 with an additional $40 discount via Amazon Clip Coupon. The deal will be valid only for a limited time. Grab the monitor right now at huge savings and experience productive WFH amidst the pandemic.

Black: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0863NZF2R

Grey: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0863GM4YR

