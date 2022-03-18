Hastar Negative Ion Hair Straightener Brush: Unbeatable Deal

Hastar has announced an exclusive deal for the Negative Ion Hair Straightener Brush. The Hastar Negative Ion Hair Straightener Brush is an anti-scald hot comb for 6 different hair types with auto off technology. The brush emits negative ions, which reduces the static and lock in the moisture of the hair.
The Build-in technology provides fabulous hairstyle by reducing heat damage. The brush features 79 high-density 3D heating teeth and 60s fast-heating components. The Hastar comb ensures more hair to go through within each pass. The evenly spaced heat generates several looks.
The Hastar Negative Ion Hair Straightener Brush is powered by 110V and 240V dual voltage. The 360-degree rotating cord will not be tangled during styling. The lightweight body reduces sweating, which provide more control over the style.
The brush provides 6 classic temperatures for different hair textures. The 220-400°F adjustable temps enable one-pass styling for the curliest hair and the most frizzy hair. The smart digital temperature monitor enables users to read the real-time temperature. The MCH ceramic heaters facilitates quick heating and maintain the configured temperature.
The Hastar Negative Ion Hair Straightener Brush is available for $49.99 with an additional 20% discount via Amazon Clip Coupon. The deal will be valid only for a limited time.
Media Contact
Company Name: Meijiao Technology Ltd.
Contact Person: Jennie
Email: Send Email
Phone: +86 13632607603
Country: United States
Website: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09D2RR738
