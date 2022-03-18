INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor: Wide Screen Levels Up Home Entertainment Encounters

Enhance one’s home entertainment experiences with this seamless IPS technology monitor.

SHENZHEN, China – March 18, 2022 – Today’s consumers want the best entertainment experiences in their home’s comforts. With the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic still on-going, they opt to remain in their homes for safety. This present market trend heightens the demand for consumer electronics guaranteeing better home entertainment experiences.

The Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited has released the INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor last Thursday, March 10, 2022. This Chinese display technology manufacturer developed this second monitor for laptops for discerning consumers who want something better. With its state-of-the-art features, the INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor delivers home entertainment encounters that are a cut above the rest.

This recently released external monitor takes user entertainment experiences like streaming films or gaming to the next level. First of all, the INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor’s 24-inch, wide screen is much bigger than the largest laptop screen available in the market today. Some consumers may find this feature unwieldy, but the flat 24D1Q computer monitor actually takes up less desk space than any other display technology.

Additionally, better home entertainment encounters await consumers who want total home relaxation when they choose the INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor. This home office computer screen features a 75 X 75 supported VESA mount. This standardized screw-hole mounting pattern located on the panel’s back portion is implemented by the Video Electronics Standards Association and adapted by most TV brands. The VESA feature makes the INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor mountable on the wall of a living room or a home’s entertainment section. This benefit, indeed, helps users save desk space in their living rooms or home offices. For a price below US$300, the recently released computer monitor of the Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited will not disappoint when it comes to picture quality.

Consumers get a better deal with this 16:9 non-glossy display technology. The INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor is an in-plane switching or IPS panel with 2K and 2,560 X 1,440-pixel, Quad High Definition or QHD resolution. These optimum picture quality specifications make this wide-screen second monitor for laptops have a resolution that is four times that of a full high-definition or FHD screen. Moreover, the INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor has a 100-percent sRGB wide color gamut, unlike the merely 95-percent sRGB of other display technology offerings. This advantage assures consumers of more detailed and color-richer image quality, amplifying their movie streaming, gaming, and home office encounters.

When they stream their favorite comedies, dramas, and other TV series or play their favorite videogames, buyers of the flat INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor with built-in speakers will relish lifelike pictures with accurate hues and spectacular clarity. These conveniences are surely very much far from the offerings of buyers’ previous screen choices. Furthermore, the fluid movement with a 75-hertz refresh rate, the Adaptive FreeSync hugely improving the refresh rate, and the 4-millisecond response time this gaming monitor features enable videogame enthusiasts to enjoy seamless amusement in their home’s comforts. Indeed, the sleek, black INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor can improve users’ home entertainment encounters with this wall-mountable IPS technology monitor panel’s higher refresh rate and absence of delay or lagging problems.

Videogaming or movie streaming aficionados will not have to worry about eye strain or eye fatigue as well. After all, the INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor comes with special eye-care benefits, such as the Low Blue Light Technology. This software solution reduces the emission of hazardous low blue lights on the display technology. Plus, the Flicker-Free advantage furthers the elimination of eye fatigue or eye strain. Therefore, enjoying videogaming sessions and film and TV series streaming for long periods using the INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor is truly comfortable and hassle-free for consumers.

The benefit of having multiple connectivity features complements these better experiences that the Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited’s recently released IPS display technology promise. Users will find various ports on their purchase, like one 3.5-millimeter audio or headphone jack, USB A, two HDMI 1.4, and one DP 1.2 ports. Hence, they will not have difficulty connecting the INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor to their commonly used gadgets and electronics like MacBooks, personal computers, laptops, and minicomputers.

Furthermore, the INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor levels up home gaming encounters as users can conveniently connect it to their videogame consoles like PlayStation 3, 4, and 5, Nintendo Switch, XBox, and many more. The ergonomic INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor certainly enhances home entertainment systems and home offices. Buyers do not have to worry because this choice translates to the two most-desired perks of affordability and premium quality at the price of one. When utilized as a part of a flexible workstation setup, the INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor’s seamless attribute makes it a useful second monitor facilitating productivity.

This IPS panel serving as users’ personal media center harmonizes with living spaces perfectly, assuring consumers’ comfort, convenience, and relaxation while enjoying their favorite pastimes or engaging in their daily activities. Interested customers considering buying the INNOCN 24D1Q 2K Monitor can use the following contact details for more information:

