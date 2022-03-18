Zondra TV International Partners with Legacy Media Hub to Expand Distribution to London

Dallas, TX, USA – March 18, 2022 – Zondra TV is thrilled to announce that Kim-Adele Randall, renowned master coach, international bestselling author, inspirational keynote speaker, and CEO of Legacy Media Hub, will be partnering with ZTV to help clients to establish, enhance or expand their brand globally. Randall couples 25 years in the corporate world, with lessons garnered throughout her journey to help others achieve sustainable transformation for professional and personal success.
Randall said, “We are so thrilled to collaborate with the fabulous Zondra Evans and Zondra TV, who share our values of authenticity and integrity and our passion for helping our collective clients stand out from the crowd and have their voices heard.”
Author Randall is currently writing the forthcoming book Authentic Achievements – The 7 Secrets to Building Brave Belief, Unstoppable Sales, and Turning Your Leaders Into Talent Magnets for Guaranteed Sustainable Growth. She co-founded International Imposter Syndrome Awareness Day, runs a portfolio of Non-Exec roles, including Academy Trust and Mary’s Meals, and is a Women of the Year Alumni member.
Zondra Evans is the Founder and CEO of Zondra TV Network, and she is the Executive Producer of many shows. Zondra is a multiple Best Selling Author and a Certified Self Investment Strategist who believes and promotes “The Power of Investing in You.” To learn more about Why Streaming Matters, visit https://bit.ly/ZTVStream.
Legacy Media Hub offers 10% off our packages with the discount code ZONDRA10.
About ZondraTV
ZondraTV is a multi-media platform company with a potential reach of more than 200 million viewers and users. ZTV is currently being televised on seven different streaming platforms. To be featured on the ZondraTV Network, visit ZondraTV.com.
About Legacy Media Hub
At Legacy Media Hub, we specialize in creating a brand that reflects your vision and tells your story in a way that leaves a lasting impression. Our insightful approach and authentic storytelling will leave a lasting impression on your audience. We’ll help you create a brand that stands out, connects with your customers, and makes you unforgettable. From building your brand to broadcasting it globally, our team of experts will be on hand to ensure your story is told your way and leaves a legacy that matters.
