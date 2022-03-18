A Better Tomorrow – Dr. Gil Kajiki's Newly Released Book Offers Reliable Medical Advice to Help Heal Hashimoto's

Waitsfield, Vermont, USA – March 18, 2022 – Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner and author Dr. Gil Kajiki has now released his latest book, Sick, Tired, Untreated, and Abandoned: How the Medical Community Fails Hashimoto’s Patients, and How You Can Get Your Life Back. The new book is an educational resource for Hashimoto’s patients to learn more about their condition and understand what is truly needed for them to heal. The book shares functional medical advice and gives readers hope for a better tomorrow.
Sick, Tired, Untreated, and Abandoned is a highly comprehensive book that helps Hashimoto’s patients feel less abandoned, while offering them more diverse options compared to the limited and drastic treatment options that are available in the Western pharmaceutical arena. Dr. Gil Kajiki has been proactively researching and developing effective protocols for managing patients with hypothyroidism, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and other autoimmune diseases. His work is making it easy for people with autoimmune diseases to find the root cause of their symptoms. Not only that, his research is also helping autoimmune patients heal effectively by implementing a variety of specific natural nutritional supplements, as well as lifestyle and dietary changes. This new book helps readers discover the functional medicine approach to better health and also offers a deep dive into alternative methods of effective management, instead of just taking pills. Dr. Kajiki offers professional guidance to Hashimoto’s patients so they don’t have to start the journey towards healing all alone.
Dr. Gil Kajiki is a Chiropractor (CFMP, DC), a Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner, professional speaker, and a medical author who is highly proactive about the effective discovery of Root Cause Triggers of thyroid and autoimmune diseases. His journey started when his wife was diagnosed with Epstein-Barr syndrome and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. At the time, the only treatment offered to her was a lifetime of thyroid hormone replacement. This is when Dr. Kajiki started his research and created effective protocols to manage his wife’s health that completely put her Hashimoto’s into remission. Since then, Dr. Kajiki and his team have been revolutionizing the way autoimmune diseases are treated in America.
His practice, Valley Thyroid Institute, located in Fort Collins, Colorado, not only serves the state of Colorado but also consults with patients from all over the country. He also extends his services to patients all around the world by facilitating tele-health conferences with individuals and groups. Dr. Gil Kajiki is available for interviews.
Sick, Tired, Untreated, and Abandoned: How the Medical Community Fails Hashimoto’s Patients, and How You Can Get Your Life Back is now available on Amazon.com
Book Preview: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09VC1GD7G
About Dr. Gil Kajiki: https://valleythyroidinstitute.com/about
