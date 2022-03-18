Damon Oates, Former Gas Engineer, Featured in Michaels© Craft Stores For Turning Wreath-Making Hobby into a Multi-Million Dollar Business

LaPlace, LA, USA – March 18, 2022 – When Damon Oates started his wreath-making hobby, he never thought it would lead him to become a multi-million dollar business co-owner, let alone be featured inside Michaels© Craft stores across the country. Today, when you walk into a local Michaels© craft store, you’ll see the Michaels© Maker Spotlight display featuring Oates’ photo and a brief synopsis of his story, “Damon, a previous oil and gas engineer, chose to pursue his passions of making wreaths and helping small businesses and now runs a multimillion-dollar business.” The sign includes a link to the DecoExchange website and a QR code shoppers can scan to see more wreath-making tips.

The Michaels© Makers represent some of the most creative and inspirational craft and lifestyle bloggers from across the country. These influencers share their experiences through craft projects, tips, do-it-yourself decorating, entertaining, and more. Check out all the Michaels Makers and their latest creative adventures at www.michaels.com.

The owners of DecoExchange, Damon Oates and Parker Stelly, dreamed that their weekend downtime activity would grow into the ability to promote the welfare of others, provide generous donations of money to good causes, and become the exit strategy to Oates’ corporate job that he loved and had worked so hard to obtain. In the beginning, no one saw them as even running a real business. Today, DecoExchange has over 500,000 people following our business on social media. Their wreath business is making an impact and changing lives.

The Michaels© Companies, Inc. is the destination where all Makers get inspired, shop, learn, create and sell. As the largest specialty retailer in North America, they operate 1,275 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels© Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas, their mission is to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life.

About DecoExchange

Founded by Damon Oates and Parker Stelly, DecoExchange is an organization that leverages its crafting community of over 500,000 Facebook followers to raise money for a good cause while educating creators and crafters in the process on how to create and sell a handmade product. At the heart of DecoExchange is the core value that they use their influence, knowledge, and community to impact the world positively. Teaching while inspiring others to donate and help out is one of the many things that make the wreath-making community great.

