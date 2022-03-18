The Beauty Of Vietnamese Women Through The Ages

The image of the Vietnamese woman through the ages was meticulously carved by a beauty brand in Vietnam with extremely authentic brushstrokes.

In Southeast Asia, there is rarely a place where women play as important a role as in Vietnam. In the tradition of this S-shaped country, the spirit of a settled agricultural culture that values the house, values the kitchen, values the woman through the periods is completely consistent and clear.

It is also from this special background that the image of the woman appears in almost all aspects, from life, culture to art. And recently, Ngoc Dung – a long-standing beauty brand in Vietnam, by its authentic brushstrokes directly blows the woman’s image a new breeze.

Women in Feudal period and the 40s

The photo “Beautiful women through the periods” was presented by Ngoc Dung on the occasion of last March 8, not only as a work of art with a unique color mix but also appreciated when clearly portraying the change in thought and beauty concept of Vietnamese women through historical periods.

In the milestone of the feudal period with the image of the woman in the long coat of arms. Ngoc Dung has focused on characterizing the most typical beauty of this period as the oval face, eyebrows and willow leaves, the accompanying elements such as the happy and prosperous beauty are also listed by this brand. Based on specific historical records, women of this time were beautified for the sole purpose of keeping husbands.

The second milestone in the collection was the 40s with the image of women in bibs. This is the period in which natural beauty treatments come to the throne, from washing the head with Fructus Gleditschiae, painting the eyebrows with charcoal, whitening the skin with water, wrapping the rice to tightening the waist with a tight shirt. Somewhere the thought of women has been influenced more or less by the wave of Western immigrant ideology, but the goal of beauty in this period is only to have fulfilling marriage.

Women in the 60s and recent days

The ’60s was the period that saw the most dramatic change not only in terms of costumes but also in terms of ideology. The image of the woman wearing a waist-length shirt appeared popular, almost completely replacing the image of a full-body shirt, bib shirt with traditional characteristics. With the strong influence of Western culture, the personality and style of the woman is revealed through the curly

hair, bright red lips, dark eyebrows and healthy pink cheeks, etc. Women do not do well to keep their husbands or to keep their marriage, but they do it for their own self-confidence.

Ngoc Dung Beauty ends the story with a picture of modern women. The period of Western culture and neighboring countries massively entered Vietnam. The standard beauty that women of this time aim for is a tall, slender body. The concept of “full beauty to succeed, beautiful to create a high social status” became a stream of ideas that dominated many ages and classes.

Women Keyvisual with Ngoc Dung Stunning Beauty

Although different in beauty methods from time to time of the historical flow, women at any time have the common desire to be beautiful. Particularly for modern women, the concept of “Stunning Beauty” embraces and is the harmony of many factors: radiant appearance, inner self has confidence, thereby easily conquering success and enjoying a fulfilling life.

Intelligibly, the brand has brought a wind of change in the aesthetic industry about the complete conception of beauty.

