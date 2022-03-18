Pipeline Design & Engineering Celebrates 100+ Episodes of Their "Being An Engineer" Podcast

Tempe, Arizona – March 18th, 2022 – Engineers the world over have many things in common, but the most is their hunger for knowledge. Pipeline Design & Engineering’s Being An Engineer Podcast has been fulfilling that need since its initial podcast of 2020 and has reached thousands of listeners all around the world. There have been over 50k downloads.
This Being An Engineer Podcast has created a forum for engineers and those they work with to share and learn about how others solve the problems engineers face each day, and about the delightful idiosyncrasies that make this breed unique.
Pipeline Design & Engineering has become the dominant firm in the mechanical design & engineering sector. The company provides product development services to established product companies, startups, inventors, and any other groups with design & engineering needs.
They are most sought after for:
- Equipment, Fixture and Machine Development: Benchtop automation, inspection stations, cycle test machines, and much more for accurate and repeatable test & manufacturing operations.
- Product Design & Development: Mechanical design, industrial design, R&D, and design for manufacturability – everything from medical devices to consumer products.
- 3D Scanning and Reverse Engineering: Reversing the development process, the team starts with a physical sample and produces fully featured design intent CAD models and assemblies.
- 3D Printing: 3D printing or additive manufacturing is a process of making three dimensional solid objects from a digital file. The creation of a 3D printed object is achieved using additive processes. In an additive process, an object is created by laying down successive layers of material until the object is created. Each of these layers can be seen as a thinly sliced horizontal cross-section of the eventual object.
- Carbon Fiber 3D Parts: One unique capability of the FDM printers used at Pipeline is the ability to infuse carbon fiber into the plastic matrix of any part. The result produces a part that is strong enough to replace aluminum at half the weight in a timely manner only achievable with 3D printing.
Listeners can listen to the Being An Engineer episodes through their website, official socmed accounts and any podcast app of choice. Every Friday at 3:00 a.m. MST, they publish a new episode.
