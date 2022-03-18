New Startup Nocturne Launches Firefly, A Solar Outdoor Lamp & Bluetooth Speaker

Startup creates solar powered lamps to elevate outdoor living space with light and music starting at promo launch at $150.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – March 18, 2022 – Nocturne, a startup launched in 2020 is the maker of solar powered products that offers new ways for consumers to elevate their outdoor space so they can create lasting memories with loved ones in their home’s backyard, patio, deck. Firefly is the first solar powered outdoor floor lamp that combines lighting with Bluetooth speaker capabilities.

“The idea for Nocturne came to us during the long pandemic winter of 2020. We were spending a copious amount of time at home. WFH, no vacation, no night outs. Just us at home and our backyard,” says Amber Leong, CEO at Nocturne. “We started inviting friends over to our patio to socialize at a distance. Everyone wanted to stay outside after sunset but our pain point was, we didn’t have electric outlets in our backyard. We looked for cordless lamp but couldn’t find any, so we decided to start Nocturne!”

Firefly by Nocturne and the company plans to launch other products in the outdoor living space to solve the pain point of not having electric outlets in their outdoor space.

Firefly is one of its kind because of the following:

Weatherproof – A floor lamp that is fully solar-powered and designed to be left outdoors.

– A floor lamp that is fully solar-powered and designed to be left outdoors. Play Music from Any Device – Has a built-in Bluetooth speaker that allows you to play music from your phone.

– Has a built-in Bluetooth speaker that allows you to play music from your phone. No Power Outlet Required – Never have to charge it – the sun charges it during the day, and you use it at night.

– Never have to charge it – the sun charges it during the day, and you use it at night. Light and Music at Night – Completely transforms an outdoor space like your deck or patio, illuminating and adding music

Firefly will be available starting March 16, 2022 at $150 on Nocturne’s website HelloNocturne.com and on Amazon. For more information on Firefly, visit HelloNocturne.com

About Nocturne:

Nocturne is the maker of solar powered products that offers innovative ways for consumers to elevate their outdoor space. Nocturne is co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Amber Leong and Kin Chew. Amber previously founded Circadian Optics and achieved a 7-figure exit. She also appeared on Shark Tank in 2019.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/9rCR2fI5l2c

