New Startup Nocturne Launches Firefly, A Solar Outdoor Lamp & Bluetooth Speaker

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – March 18, 2022 – Nocturne, a startup launched in 2020 is the maker of solar powered products that offers new ways for consumers to elevate their outdoor space so they can create lasting memories with loved ones in their home’s backyard, patio, deck. Firefly is the first solar powered outdoor floor lamp that combines lighting with Bluetooth speaker capabilities.
“The idea for Nocturne came to us during the long pandemic winter of 2020. We were spending a copious amount of time at home. WFH, no vacation, no night outs. Just us at home and our backyard,” says Amber Leong, CEO at Nocturne. “We started inviting friends over to our patio to socialize at a distance. Everyone wanted to stay outside after sunset but our pain point was, we didn’t have electric outlets in our backyard. We looked for cordless lamp but couldn’t find any, so we decided to start Nocturne!”
Firefly by Nocturne and the company plans to launch other products in the outdoor living space to solve the pain point of not having electric outlets in their outdoor space.
Firefly is one of its kind because of the following:
- Weatherproof – A floor lamp that is fully solar-powered and designed to be left outdoors.
- Play Music from Any Device – Has a built-in Bluetooth speaker that allows you to play music from your phone.
- No Power Outlet Required – Never have to charge it – the sun charges it during the day, and you use it at night.
- Light and Music at Night – Completely transforms an outdoor space like your deck or patio, illuminating and adding music
Firefly will be available starting March 16, 2022 at $150 on Nocturne’s website HelloNocturne.com and on Amazon. For more information on Firefly, visit HelloNocturne.com
About Nocturne:
Nocturne is the maker of solar powered products that offers innovative ways for consumers to elevate their outdoor space. Nocturne is co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Amber Leong and Kin Chew. Amber previously founded Circadian Optics and achieved a 7-figure exit. She also appeared on Shark Tank in 2019.
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/9rCR2fI5l2c
Media Contact
Company Name: Bask LLC
Contact Person: Kin
Email: Send Email
Phone: 6124052738
City: Minneapolis
State: MN
Country: United States
Website: https://hellonocturne.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.