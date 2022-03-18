Fulfillment Management Group is Taking Cloud Based Logistics to a Whole New Level

Fulfillment Management Group is a US-based emerging logistics company that is simply taking the very concept of cloud-based logistics services to a whole new level. The company has powerful software at the core of its operations, and it is backed by a dedicated support team and on-demand logistics. Moreover, Fulfillment Management Group is taking full advantage of some of the most cutting-edge technologies available in the market today for smooth operations at the global level.
“We take great pride in operating worldwide and delivering third party logistics along with our order fulfillment services through a growing technology-based platform.” Said Marc Aptakin, the President of Fulfilment Management Group, while talking about the company’s services. “We believe in sharing knowledge, continuous improvement of our services, an open and honest policy, and blending innovation with technology to make our valued customers happy.” He added. The rapidly emerging digital platform of Fulfillment Management Group is integrated with eBay, Amazon, Shopify, and Walmart, etc.
The primary services offered by Fulfillment Management Group include Mail Forwarding, Order Management, Returns Management, Order Completion, Drop Shipping, and Amazon Fulfilment. In addition, Fulfillment Management Group has a growing network of remote shipping agents across the United States to facilitate its expanding operations. The US based group facilitates all e-commerce based entrepreneurs and store owners, and it particularly helps Amazon store owners to manage their Amazon returns and manage their own reverse logistics.
In a nutshell, Fulfilment Management Group is transforming the logistics industry around the world and by blending innovative technologies with excellent planning and execution, the company is empowering a growing number of store owners from around the world to take control of their orders and shipments.
For more information, please visit the website at: www.fulfillmentmanagementusa.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Fulfillment Management Group
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 (800) 571-0462
Address:485 Federal Hwy
City: Dania Beach
State: FL 33004
Country: United States
Website: www.fulfillmentmanagementusa.com
