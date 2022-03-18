BioFunctional Health Solutions Announces Dr. Bradley Vilims As New Medical Director

Founder and CEO of MSK Health Innovations (MHI) Bradley D. Vilims, MD, DABPM
Dr. Vilims is a board-certified Anesthesiologist and a Diplomat of the American Board of Pain Medicine. He completed a twelve-month Fellowship in Interventional Pain Medicine (IPM) at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine. Dr. Vilims specializes in diagnostic and therapeutic spinal injections and advanced interventions with over 27 years of experience. He holds numerous patents in the fields of regenerative medicine, neuromodulation, and RF thermal coagulation, with products marketed worldwide. Dr. Vilims has been practicing in Colorado since 2000 and is the CEO and President of MHI, and Colorado Pain Specialists.
Dr. Vilims’ Boards & Membership Affiliations
Dr. Vilims has served on many advisory and quality assurance committees and boards such as the Occupational Medicine Advisory Board of the Colorado Medical Society, Sloan’s Lake Quality Assurance Committee and he served as the IPM Advisor for Pinnacol Assurance. Dr. Vilims is the past President of the Colorado Society of Interventional Pain Physicians and is a member of the Colorado Pain Society, American Association of Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), North American Spine Society (NASS), The American Board of Pain Medicine, and the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP). Dr. Vilims is a master instructor and speaker for The Spine Intervention Society. He has been a featured speaker and instructor for ISIS Munich Germany, the British Pain Society, and NASS Dubai, the United Arab Emirates “Spine Masters.”
BioFunctional Health Solutions Inc is a leader in corporate wellness with patented technology for screening and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions (MSKs). BHS has proven to resolve 79% of pain and range of motion issues related to musculoskeletal conditions. The 21% that has yet to be resolved is seamlessly managed within the exclusive MSK Health Innovations elite network resulting in the best possible health outcome at the lowest costs. Both MSK Health Innovations and BHS share the vision and goal of reducing excessive diagnostic costs and preventing unnecessary surgeries for MSKs. With Dr. Vilims as medical director and a partnership with his flagship joint, spine, and pain care company, BHS can offer employers the most elite and complete health and wellness solution available.
