Greenshields Industrial Supply, Serving Industrial Supply in Everett, WA Since 1953

For more than 70 years, Greenshields Industrial Supply has been a dependable supplier of industrial products at competitive rates. Its sales are backed by effective customer service. Popular brands stocked by this business include Milwaukee, Aeroquip, Williams, Proto, and Crosby.

According to announcements released by Greenshields Industrial Supply and Jerry Murphy, this supplier of hydraulic hoses Everett, WA, has been in business since 1953. It is a reliable supplier of industrial products, such as hydraulic hose assemblies, cleaning products, safety equipment, commercial lawnmowers, and power tools for extensive facilities in Everett.

Greenshields carries a range of air, diesel, discharge, suction, brake, engine, and industrial hoses. The business is one of the few dealers in the area that carries products from Eaton Aeroquip. It stocks marine military specification hoses and fittings by Eaton Aeroquip. Greenshields stocks Aeroquip hydraulic hose, fittings and adapters to replace Parker hydraulic hose and fitting products.

Large industrial facilities in Everett can expect a good deal on bulk purchases. The knowledgeable and courteous staff at the industrial supply Everett company helps buyers with the most appropriate products for their needs. Through their insight, they help resolve buyers’ dilemmas. The store retails top-tier industrial hardware, parts, tools, equipment, and clothing. It custom assembles tie-down chains, chokers, rope slings, etc. The shop also sells hydraulic fittings, adapters, and clamps along with hydraulic hoses. Its services enable commercial customers to begin projects with the appropriate tools and work to a schedule.

The business provides hydraulic hose repair in Everett. A quick turnaround and the expertise to repair all types of hydraulic hoses save its customers valuable time and money. Greenshields Industrial Supply stocks all the essential spares and replacement parts so that one does not have to wait for these to arrive from the supplier. The business repairs hoses in 5-15 minutes. The staff can quickly replace Parker hose assemblies and other brands of hydraulic hose and fittings.

The team at Greenshields Industrial Supply ensures a timely supply to its customers. The business sells original industrial parts in Washington. Its range of tools and accessories includes power tools, hydraulic equipment, pneumatic tools, storage goods, etc. Buyers can also choose from high-quality imported tools.

Jerry Murphy of Greenshields Industrial Supply said, “Call us at Greenshields Industrial Supply. We will answer the phone and help you. We have a talented, experienced staff with the knowledge to find and make the right product for your project.

We build rigging assemblies and hose assemblies. We sell commercial-grade tools and many, many products for contractors, manufacturers, warehouses, governments, and consumers. Greenshields sells excavator teeth (bucket teeth), cutting edges, blades, tracks, and other ground engaging tools. Greenshields sells Ariens & Gravely lawnmowers. Greenshields Industrial Supply was founded in 1953, and we are located in our original store in Everett, WA.

Greenshields Industrial Supply has a rigging shop with an extensive inventory. We assemble chain slings, wire rope slings, manhole slings, chokers, and tie-down chains in minutes. Greenshields features lifting chain, DOT chain, tie down chain, cable, wire rope, and synthetic slings. We feature hooks, shackles, swivels, hammerlocks, turnbuckles, cable clamps, and other rigging hardware. Greenshields features Crosby, Campbell, Cartec, Columbus McKinnon, Laclede, Suncor Stainless, and many other rigging brands.

At Greenshields Industrial Supply, we provide a vast collection of supplies suitable for companies operating in the most demanding industries. From cleaning goods to safety equipment, power tools, and everything in between, our gallery includes a full range of industrial products for all operations.”

Established in 1953, Greenshields Industrial Supply has been a supplier of commercial-grade tools, equipment, and clothing for contractors, manufacturers, and warehouses. It has built enduring relationships with manufacturers and passes on any benefits to its customers. The business is an authorized dealer of Eaton, Aeroquip, and many other reputed brands. Greenshields Industrial Supply is a Danfoss distributor with the recent acquisition of Eaton Hydraulics by Danfoss.

