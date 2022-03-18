First "hybrid" training since the COVID-19 pandemic: UNITAR Division for Prosperity fosters entrepreneurs in Iraq

18 March, 2022 – Hiroshima, Japan – This is the first time UNITAR Division for Prosperity held an in-person workshop since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and marks the start of a new “hybrid” training model.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced UNITAR to shift all training programmes online. While learners rated the online trainings highly, their top request was for additional in-person trainings or meet-ups to build on the online experience. The in-person workshop in Baghdad – with COVID-19 precautions – allowed UNITAR to finally meet that request and better facilitate learning and networking among participants.
Nineteen entrepreneurs attended the Baghdad workshop from various regions of Iraq. They were the top performers selected from among 181 learners who have developed their business ideas since the beginning of the programme in August 2021. The 19 entrepreneurs joined a hackathon, and pitched their ideas to their mentors and peers. The participants are further shaping their innovative projects up to the end of March 2022.
UNITAR has been training young innovators in Iraq since 2016. The 2021-2022 entrepreneur programme was conducted with the financial support from the Government and People of Japan. It inspired ideas such as a platform to offer free psychological therapy to people who cannot afford it and recycling used tires into community playgrounds.
H.E. Ambassador of Japan to Iraq, Mr. Kotaro Suzuki, attended the second day of the workshop. “The youth bear the fate of Iraq’s future. You embody Iraq during this century. I hope to see each and every one of you as a leader in every profession.”
UNITAR Division for Prosperity believes in cultivating entrepreneurs and small-to-medium businesses because they create jobs and livelihood opportunities, support community resilience, and promote economic growth. In 2021, UNITAR trained over 1,780 entrepreneurs in Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa, Iraq, Kenya, and South Sudan to unlock solutions to meet the complex challenges of today.
The key findings of UNITAR’s work in Iraq over the past 6 years will be shared at an online conference on 25 March 2022: Empower the Youth: Fostering Inclusive Entrepreneurship in Iraq. RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.ch/e/empower-the-youth-fostering-inclusive-entrepreneurship-in-iraq-tickets-294999540567
For more information, please contact:
Yoko Morita, Division for Prosperity
prosperity_communications@unitar.org
About UNITAR, Division for Prosperity
The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) provides innovative learning solutions to enhance global and country-level action for a better future. Located in Hiroshima, the Division for Prosperity trains present and future change-makers from developing countries, particularly youth and women, so they may shape a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous world: https://www.unitar.org/sustainable-development-goals/prosperity
Media Contact
Company Name: UNITAR
Contact Person: Yoko Morita
Email: Send Email
Country: Japan
Website: http://unitar.org
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.