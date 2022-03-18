Meet the Off-Broadway Cast of the U.S. Premiere of "The Ten Commandments, The Musical," opening in May 2022

The Ten Commandments’ Off-Broadway Cast is now announced and brings new diverse talents from musical theater and operatic backgrounds. Twelve talented artists will bring to life the story of Moses and the Jewish people. Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/_p4TfQs-txo

David Serero, starring as Moses, will lead and direct the cast composed of DaShaun Williams (Ramses), Aria Critchley (Nefertari), Stephanie Craven (Sephora), Melissa Lubars (Jochebed), Lisa Monde (Bithia), Cale Rausch (Joshua), Zachary Harris Martin (Aaron), Kristyn Vario (Myriam), Shane Patrick Watson and Julia Anne Cohen (Various roles and U/S).

All these performers will sing the beautiful music of Pascal Obispo, one of France’s most notorious composers, with original lyrics by Lionel Florence and Patrice Guirao. The Musical was originally created by Elie Chouraqui, who wrote the Book. David Serero is bringing this Musical to America, directing and adapting it in the English language.

“The Ten Commandments” dramatizes the biblical story of the life of Moses, an adopted Egyptian prince who becomes the deliverer of his real brethren, the enslaved Hebrews, and after that leads the Exodus to Mount Sinai, where he receives, from God, the Ten Commandments.

This limited engagement will be performed at the Center for Jewish History (15 West 16th Street, New York NY 10011) on May 5th (3pm), 8th (6pm – Premiere), 10th and 12th (8pm), and the 15th (6pm).

Tickets are available on thetencommandmentsthemusical.com or 1.800.838.3006 for $26 and $36.

“I’m satisfied to say that I have the cast of my dreams, and I can not wait for New York (a.k.a the capital of Musicals!) to see it. It was my dream since I first saw this musical back in 2000 to adapt it someday to New York in the English language. I can confidently say that I now have all the perfect ingredients to make it a success for the exigent and connoisseurs New York audience. Furthermore, I can’t wait to make the authors of this important musical proud of their valuable trust. The quartet of Obispo, Florence, Guirao, Chouraqui is what I call the Dream Team!”

Almost 20 years after its opening, “The Ten Commandments” (Les Dix Commandements) is presented in English. This artistic work has gathered over 3 million spectators in Europe in total. This revival recording and stage adaptation are the ideas of the baritone and producer David Serero, who signs the English language adaptation and the American theatrical productions. The first single from the upcoming Cast Album Recording, titled “The Maximum Pain” (La Peine Maximum), has been released on all platforms and is available here:

https://youtu.be/JJ8wAxkFbGs

The new single “I Choose to Abandon” is released!

“This duet of two mothers, “Jochebed and Bithia,” perfectly illustrates two emotions. First, Jochebed was heartbroken to abandon her child and Bithia to receive the child she always dreamed of having. She names him “Moses,” which in Egyptian means “saved from the waters.” This number opens the show, and it already sets a tone of strong emotions,” said Serero. The new single “I Choose to Abandon” can be heard here:

https://youtu.be/W3DduYxj-bU

MEET THE CAST:

DAVID SERERO – Moses / Director & Producer

David Serero is a critically acclaimed and awards-winner opera singer, actor, director, and producer. He has performed more than 2,500 performances in more than 45 countries, directed and produced nearly 100 theatrical productions, starred in over 100 films and T.V. series, recorded and produced over 100 albums, and played more than 50 lead and title roles (in several languages) from the opera, theatre, and musical repertoire. In New York, he starred Off-Broadway in iconic roles such as Shylock, Cyrano, Othello, Barabas, Yiddish King Lear, Don Giovanni, Figaro, Romeo, Nabucco, as well as new works such as Napoleon by Kubrick, Queen Esther, Anne Frank a Musical, among others. In his native Paris, he also starred as Don Quixote (Man of La Mancha) and Happy Mac (Beggar’s Holiday by Duke Ellington). He entered the prestigious Who’s Who America for demonstrating outstanding achievements in the entertainment world and for the betterment of contemporary society. In 2019, he received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, the Morocco Day Distinguished Achievement Award, the Trophy of the Culture of Morocco, and was named among the fifteen most influential Moroccans worldwide by Morocco’s airline Royal Air Maroc. David is a member of the Recording Academy and the Television Academy and a voting member of both the Grammys and Emmys. In 2020, David Serero received the UNESCO Award for Diversity in Paris and became an Honorary Member of the United Nations of Arts and Science. In 2021, he won 4 BroadwayWorld Awards for Best Performer of the decade, Best Producer of a Musical of the decade, Best Producer of a Play of the decade, Best Opera singer of the Year. He was awarded the Certificate of Recognition by the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, for his contribution to the City’s dynamic cultural landscape, enriching the vibrant performing arts sector, and uplifted and inspired diverse New Yorkers. His first documentary film on fashion designer Elie Tahari won dozens of awards (including Best Director, Best Documentary, Best Producer) and received over 100 film festivals selections: www.davidserero.com

DASHAUN WILLIAMS – Ramses

DaShaun Williams is an NYC-based Singer/Actor who is extremely honored to be making his Off-Broadway debut with The Ten Commandments, The Musical. DaShaun is a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University, School of the Arts. His love for singing and acting led him to pursue his career in theatre. DaShaun has been cast in a national tour and many leading roles in shows such as Company, The Full Monty, Sister Act, Measure for Measure, Hair, Les Miserables, and many more. DaShaun would like to give a special thank you to his siblings and parents for all their love and support and Brant, Lauren, and J.M.R. for the encouragement and advice they have given him.

ARIA CRITCHLEY – Nefertari

Aria is absolutely delighted to be making her Off-Broadway debut in The Ten Commandments. She was last seen as ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast, and her other roles include ‘Jane Porter’ from Tarzan at The Tenth Annual Jimmy Awards (Minskoff Theater), ‘Sister Mary Roberts’ in Sister Act, and ‘Wednesday Addams’ in The Addams Family. She would like to thank her supportive family (especially mum), Zoli, Peisha McPhee, and, of course, Mr. David Serero and the incredible creative team behind this production. “I have always been taught I have nothing to prove, only to share…that has made all the difference.”

STEPHANIE CRAVEN – Sephora

Stephanie Craven is a New York-based actress from South Hadley, Massachusetts, and she is thrilled to be making her Off-Broadway debut! She recently graduated with a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre from Syracuse University. This fall, her most recent credit workshopping Xena: Warrior Musical (Aphrodite) with Lucier and Rose Creative. In 2019 she played Belle in Beauty & the Beast at Syracuse Stage, and after two years of waiting, she is so grateful to be in her first post-covid production. Other credits include Arkansas Shakespeare Festival: Macbeth (Witch) and Guys and Dolls (Ensemble/ Sarah Brown u/s), Saratoga Shakespeare Company As You Like It (Audrey). Syracuse University credits include Into the Woods (Witch), The Seagull (Nina), and Circle Mirror Transformation (Theresa). In her free time, she enjoys weightlifting and painting with watercolors.

MELISSA LUBARS – Yokeched

Melissa is an NYC-based performer who is so excited to be making her off-Broadway debut! Melissa graduated from Manhattan School of Music with a B.M. in Classical Vocal Performance. Her past operatic and theatrical credits include Albert Herring (Emmie), Larry & Lucy (Lucy), The Pirates of Penzance (Mabel), The Wizard of Oz (Glinda), and City of Angels (Gabby/Bobbi). Melissa recorded her first E.P. of original songs with her band, Ourglass, and performed them at N.Y.C. venues. She has recorded for multiple film soundtracks, including The Faithful and, There’s Something About John. Melissa would like to give a huge thank you to her Mom, Matt, David Serero, and the entire cast and crew of this fantastic production!

CALE RAUSCH – Joshua

Cale Rausch (he/him) is excited to be making his N.Y.C. debut! Hailing from Iowa, Cale graduated from Viterbo University with a B.F.A. in Music Theater in 2020. Musical credits include: You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, Into the Woods, 9 to 5, Oklahoma, Joseph, Hairspray, and CATS. Cale is also the Co-Host and Co-Creator of a podcast called Queer Insight, available on all podcasting platforms. Cale is grateful for his friends and family, who have always supported him. He is especially grateful for his boyfriend, Collin, who is so patient, kind, and loving.

LISA MONDE – Bithia

Lisa is an award-winning actress, singer, director, composer, and writer who began her career in Europe. After touring with various shows and working with renowned European theater companies, she moved to N.Y.C. to continue her pursuits. Lisa graduated from the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute and the New York Film Academy. Since then, she has worked Off-Broadway in various plays and musicals. Recent credits include Dali’s Dream (Coco Chanel); Arsene Lupin VS Sherlock Holmes (AJ Raffles Holmes); The Elizabeth Taylor Story (Elizabeth Taylor); Ghost Writers (Mary Shelley); Strangers in the Night, a Tribute to Frank Sinatra (Gale Storm); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Hippolyta); Of Mice and Men (Curley’s Wife); La Cage Aux Folles (Jacqueline); Dracula. Finding of a Shadow (Mina Murray); They Came to the Castle (Romina Castello); Teach Me How to Die (Poet); Romeo and Juliet (Lady Capulet) & Anne Frank, a musical (Edith Frank) directed by David Serero; Scarface, The Al Capone Musical (Cast Album, produced by David Serero). Lisa is very excited to be a part of the original Off-Broadway cast of “The Ten Commandments The Musical” and portray the character of Bithia.

ZACHARY HARRIS MARTIN – Aaron

Zachary Harris Martin is super excited to join the cast of The Ten Commandments in the role of Aaron! Zack is the playwright of “Hazing U,” which premiered in 2019/2020 at the New York Theatre Festival, where he also starred in the show. Zack is hard at work developing Hazing U for the next N.Y.C. production. Select N.Y.C. & Regional Credits: Ezra in “Hazing U” (New York Theatre Festival), Spot Conlon in “Newsies” and The Doctor & Sergei in “Matilda” (Spotlight Repertory Theatre), Ali Hakim in “Oklahoma!” (Woodstock Playhouse). Special thanks to David Serero and the entire cast and crew of this amazing production. Forever and always, for my grandmother Ruthe Rosenbaum.

KRISTYN VARIO – Myriam

Kristyn Vario is very excited to be a part of this marvelous production. A graduate of Manhattan School of Music (B.M., Class of 2020), she has performed in such productions as Spring Awakening (Martha), the 2018 Oscar Hammerstein Awards (featured Performer), and the Manhattan School of Music Gala at the Rainbow Room (featured Performer). Kristyn had the privilege of working with David Serero on past projects, making her Off-broadway debut as Anne Frank in David Serero’s production of Anne Frank: A Musical. Kristyn wants to wish everyone in the cast a major “Break a leg!” and extend a huge “thank you!” to David Serero for his continued support and the opportunities to work on such amazing projects.

JULIA ANNE COHEN – Various roles and U/S

Julia is an actor, singer, and songwriter originally from the beautiful Hudson Valley. Singing highlights include the world premiere of Chandrika Tandon’s Shivoham – The Quest at the Kennedy Center, and the lead role of Virginia in the new musical The Project at Lincoln Center. Roles include Mayor (SpongeBob Squarepants the Musical), Maud Dunlop (The Music Man), Jo March (Little Women), Missy Hart (9 to 5), Woman 2/Ensemble (Songs For A New World), and The Bassoonist (Speed Dating). She graduated from New England Conservatory as a Presidential Scholar and Chadwick Medal Recipient, where she studied Vocal Performance, Acting, and Music in Education. She is currently finishing her masters in Musical Theatre and Vocal Pedagogy at N.Y.U. Steinhardt, where she is an Adjunct Voice Professor. When not performing or teaching, Julia is most likely hiking. She is thrilled to be cast in the ensemble and as a swing for the U.S. Premiere of The Ten Commandments, The Musical. Love you Mom, Dad, Johanna, Jonny, Chase & Basil.

SHANE WATSON – Various roles and U/S

Shane is an NYC-based performer who is very happy to be making his Off-Broadway debut in The Ten Commandments. Shane has recently completed his first two years at the American Musical & Dramatic Academy and has been very eager to make his return to the stage. Some of his most recent credits include: The SpongeBob Musical (SpongeBob SquarePants), Singin’ In The Rain (Cosmo Brown), The Wizard of Oz (The Scarecrow), & Newsies (Elmer). Shane recently made his television debut in the hit Discovery show Evil Lives Here. Shane’s plan is to complete his next two years of college and receive his B.F.A. in Musical Theatre. “Thank you to all of the cast, crew, and production team that made this show possible!”

