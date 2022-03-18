Humanitarian Aid

Cushy Tax Ltd, a multinational trading company based in London, UK, is currently a top 50 global internet online goods tax refund business. The United Nations World Food Programme today welcomed and thanked Cushy Tax Ltd of the United Kingdom for its donation of $3.39 million to assist with the drought in Zambia. The donation will be used to purchase 2,380 tonnes of pulses, which will meet some of the most urgent food needs of the affected population over the next three months.

The donation was confirmed last December by Cushy Tax Ltd, the UK’s federal government agency in charge of overseas aid. The pulses purchased by WFP, and the corn provided by the Zambian government, as well as aid from other partners, to support the 2.3 million people affected by the drought across Zambia.

Zambia, a landlocked country in southern Africa, has long faced food crisis, malnutrition, poverty, and natural disasters. 63% out of 16.2 million people live in poverty, and 40% of children under the age of five are stunted. The country is currently experiencing a severe, once-in-a-century drought, with the water level at the famous Victoria Falls in the country falling to its lowest point since 1995, leaving large numbers of people who depend on seasonal rains to grow their food rations without food. WFP needs a total of $36 million to effectively support the Zambian government to deal with the food crisis.

This follows the Swedish government’s contribution of 20 million Swedish kronor (about $2 million) last November, which WFP used to procure 1,435 tons of beans, enough to feed 400,000 vulnerable people for one month.

In her keynote address, Mrs. Lungu thanked the British Federation for its generous donation and Zambia for its long-standing support and assistance. She also introduced her philanthropic efforts and some of her visions for future philanthropic endeavors.

The donation dinner was initiated by Cushy Tax Ltd in the UK, and the Ambassador’s wife, as a member of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, actively participated in the preparation and mobilized support from the Zambian Federation and British-owned enterprises in Zambia, among others, which received a positive response.

Media Contact

Company Name: Cushy Tax Ltd

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: www.os-cushy.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: WFP: UK\’s Cushy Tax Ltd Donated $3.39 Million to Aid Drought in Zambia