New book "The Self-Compassion Project" by Rita Desnoyers-Garcia is released, an entertaining, practical guide for a happier life through radical self-kindness

“The Self-Compassion Project” by Rita Desnoyers-Garcia has been released worldwide. This 56-page book is a witty, insightful approach to self-help and guided journaling, all focused on the transformative power of self-acceptance, self-compassion, and embracing yourself fully – quirks and shortcomings included.Through prompts and comforting, but unflinchingly honest advice, Desnoyers-Garcia shows the path from inner turmoil and doubt to a healthier, stronger way of life through the foundational principles of self-compassion. Written primarily for women, but applicable to every human being that struggles with feelings of fear, discontentment, and frustration, Rita provides broad, game-changing insights, as well as practical strategies and exercises to put these new principles into action.

The message of this book is simple, yet profound: self-compassion is the missing piece for so many people and embracing it has the power to change the world.

The Self-Compassion Project (ISBN: 9798985400014) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including barnesandnoble.com and Amazon. The paperback retails for $22.00, and the ebook retails for $14.99 (with special pricing at $2.99 for a limited time). Wholesale orders are available through Ingram.

From the back cover:

Finding happiness can be like finding the matching sock your dryer ate long, long ago; you’re sure it’s there, but you just don’t know where to look.

The Self-Compassion Project is the antidote to endless hours of berating yourself for not finding inner peace. You’ve tried meditation, self-help groups, singing bowl therapy, and all that other stuff, and nothing really “clicks.” Instead of searching for inner peace, why not simply uncover it?

In this down-to-earth, practical, and witty self-help guide, Rita Desnoyers-Garcia offers six simple steps to get to the gooey center of your Soul, where you can finally relax and enjoy life. Rita’s sound advice is based on years of using her techniques for herself and teaching clients how to use them. The advice Rita gives will help you:

• Become aware of when you are not being your own best friend (who else is going to love you more than you?)

• Notice what’s underneath all those “negative” emotions like anger, fear, sadness, and anxiety – and understand what those emotions are telling you (it may not be all bad!)

• Create a new outlook on life that is more positive, peaceful, and leaves you feeling more at ease with any circumstance that will come your way (Superwoman, scooch over!)

By the end of the book, you’ll understand why self-compassion is the key to finding your true self. It’s the trick to feeling more in-tune with your Higher Self and more aligned with the important people in your life (all 7.53 billion of them!)

Become emotionally strong, more effective, and happier by giving yourself a break (and reading this book!)

About the author:

Rita Desnoyers-Garcia has been helping people reach their true potential for over 20 years. After a long career as a social worker in New York City, and while raising her family, she had a spiritual transformation. She is now a spiritual teacher, life coach, and author. She lives with her husband and three children in New Jersey.

