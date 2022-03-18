Three Entrepreneurs Who Became Successful at A Young Age

It’s not strange to read of seasoned business leaders who took over a decades-old franchise and changed it into something new or about entrepreneurs who leveraged the cash they acquired from a previous enterprise to develop a thriving new firm. These stories are impressive in their own right, but hearing about people who started from the ground up inspires me even more.

These entrepreneurs began their careers with no money, no funding, and often no degree or expertise but overcame all odds to achieve great success.

Charlotte Fortin:

Charlotte was a recent high school graduate who decided to start her own business after following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather. Wound Up, a women’s clothing store aimed at ladies between 18 and 40, was inspired by certain small and eccentric stores in California. Blouses, shirts, skirts, and dresses are among the store’s offerings. Starting a business, according to Fortin, forced her to mature and become much more responsible and conscious.

Tim Bain:

Tim Bain is a home remodeler who began his career as an electrician in 2012 and decided after ten years in the industry to help individuals realize their aspirations via their houses. So Bain founded his own home remodeling company, Bain Builders.

Bain Builders specializes in both residential and commercial construction. Bain’s initial flip netted him almost $100,000. Tim was adopted from Romania when he was four years old in 1997. Bain is a social butterfly. After speaking with him, most people say they feel like they’ve known him for a long time.

Bain is quite active on social media, and his Instagram account @bain builders (https://www.instagram.com/bain builders/) exhibits a lot of his work. Bain Builders also has a merchandising store (https://www.bainbuilders.com/) where they sell their custom-designed Clothes to the general public. In addition, Bain Builders also sells phone cases, water bottles, mugs, face masks, and various other products.

Fraser Doherty:

Doherty began making jams using his grandmother’s recipes when he was 14 years old. As word spread, he began to receive more orders than he could handle. Doherty dropped out of school and worked a few days a month in a factory. In 2007, Doherty was approached by a high-end British supermarket about selling his jams, which led to his products being placed on the shelves of 184 locations. His company had made $750,000 in sales by 2007. His company has continued to expand throughout Europe since then.

Entrepreneurs can come from humble beginnings if they are ready to work hard, dedicate themselves to their ideas, and take risks necessary to see those ideas realized. Take inspiration from those who have gone before you, and don’t let a lack of funds or expertise deter you from pursuing your goals.

We hope this blog motivated you to work hard and attain your objectives.

