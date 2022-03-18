Former Boxer Becomes a Stoic Alcoholism and Adult Material Addiction Coach via His Twitter and Newsletter

The former heavyweight boxer with a record of 13-1-1, Ed Latimore, now uses his online presence to help people suffering from alcoholism and adult material addiction. He has a newsletter with 27k subscribers where he writes posts about personal development, addiction, and his life lessons. When asked what his passions are, Latimore replied, “Taking what I learned the hard way and breaking it down so that they can others it the easy way.”
Latimore was raised by a single mother. Growing up in a public housing project, he experienced all the sources of trauma an underprivileged child in America is exposed to. In a recent interview, he said, “I had to work through a lot of the trauma I experienced growing up in this environment to make something of myself. This is why I believe that I developed issues with drinking.”
However, he eventually beat alcoholism and has been sober for 8 years now. Being able to completely empathize with people suffering from addiction and seeing himself as proof that their lives can improve, Latimore has dedicated his life to helping others suffering from addiction. He has been working with people who have issues with alcoholism or adult material addiction since 2018.
Latimore has a best-selling book on Amazon called “Sober Letters to My Drunken Self,” where he talked about his journey through alcoholism. His empathy towards people suffering from alcoholism can be gauged by the first line of the book’s intro, which goes, “All sober people are alike but every alcoholic is disturbed in his own way.” He has also made one chapter from the book called “The 3 Things Keeping You From Getting Sober—and How to Beat Them” freely available on his website.
He has a newsletter called “Stoic Street-Smarts,” where he posts about addiction and life lessons in general in a language that a general reader can relate to. In one post called “6 steps to quit drinking on your own,” he writes, “You’re only questioning yourself because it’s a new path, and you aren’t certain how things will turn out. You aren’t sure if you can make it.” His Twitter profile (@EdLatimore) is also full of thoughtful motivational quotes. One recent tweet goes, “A high or drunk wears off in hours. The thrill of a new possession wears off in days. But the happiness that comes from relationships built over the years endures until death or dishonor.”
