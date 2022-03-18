Two years before the end of the glorious 90’s era, a mixed-race part Italian part African American kid was born. As ordinary as he could be, Christian Twyman, born on 16th May 1998, had a very different future destined for him. But, at 23-years of age, Christian has already done his homework and is ready to launch his brand. That’s nothing less than a dream come true.
Driven by a passion for changing lives for others, Christian Twyman is eager to make it happen in the year 2022. Christian has an Instagram account by the username @christiantwyman has mentioned in his bio the link to an Instagram account for his clothing brand that goes by the name @shopbreakthrough, where he is determined to upload an entire portfolio of his products.
What drove him to go down the fashion alley? “I am a skateboarder and car enthusiast, but am relay passionate about the fashion industry,” said Christian bobbing with energy to make the @shopbreakthrough a success. Launching soon in the year 2022, the enthusiasm of this teenager is appreciable.
“My business is a clothing brand named JUST BREAKTHROUGH. It was an idea of mine when I was 22 years old, and my clothing brand reminds me to keep pushing through life…”
The vision is vast, and so is the potential for success! In a competitive world where passion is difficult to pursue, this teenager is already making rounds on the web!
Media Contact
Contact Person: Christian Twyman
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.instagram.com/christiantwyman
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Age Is Just A Number, Proven Right By The Aspiring Entrepreneur Skateboarding Enthusiast Christian Twyman
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.