Unlocking the Chains of Codependency is Crucial in Overcoming Addiction

Addiction of any type, whether drugs, alcohol, food addictions, or gambling are many-faceted. Addiction most times is a "family affair" where well-meaning relatives and friends fuel the addict’s needs by unwittingly supplying money, emotional support, a place to live, and other necessities of life. Codependency itself is an illness.

The family members and friends of an addict can get caught up in the lifestyle of drama and fear that comes with living with and loving an addicted individual. In other words, they can become addicted to the addiction. This is a simplistic explanation of what codependency is. Addiction Centres of Toronto focuses on how to stop codependency.

Addiction Rehab Toronto not only treats the addict but offers family therapy to overcome codependency issues and resolve family conflicts that may be contributing to the addiction. While co-dependency exists primarily between spouses it can include all family members and friends and extended family.

There is a drama-filled atmosphere that any addiction creates and family and friends can easily become used to a life that centres around the addict and their addiction. Behavioural therapy for the entire family is offered by Addiction Rehab Toronto to break these vicious damaging relationships. Codependency, of course, is born out of love and concern for the addict, but this is the wrong choice for friends and family as it gives an addict permission to continue the behaviours.

For successful recovery by any addict, a commitment by all family and friends to stop supporting the addict and the addiction must occur or relapse occurrences increase. In addition, during the family therapy offered by Addiction Rehab Toronto, it often comes to light that someone else in the addicts’ inner circle may have an addiction themselves.

While establishing a new life successfully for the addict free of drugs or alcohol or any other addictions, is the primary focus, not addressing codependency leaves the addict free to go back to their old behaviours. Overcoming addiction is a team effort and even if one member of the addict’s circle of family and friends is not aware of codependent traits then Addiction Rehab Toronto will advise how to stop codependent behaviours.

Codependency is taken seriously by Addiction Rehab Toronto as addicts who are still living within a codependent environment can also recover from one addiction and then replace it with another. In addition, many addicts do have cross-addictions with more than one addiction in place. This does need addressing by eliminating all codependency factors and the individuals involved in each addiction which might have different codependent relationships with the addict.

Addiction Rehab Toronto uses a full health and wellness approach to addiction and codependency and is an expert on how to stop codependency.

About Addiction Rehab Toronto

A well-known centre in Toronto for the treatment of most types of addictions, Addiction Rehab Toronto provides therapy that deals with codependency and how to stop it. A top-rated addiction and mental health centre, there is a chat line and form, plus email and phone on the website. Information on geographic areas served, a blog and of course, payment methods accepted are listed and explained. All therapy practice areas are listed with information on what types of therapies are offered.

