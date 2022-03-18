Microverse Announces Next-Phase Development with MicroUnion Initiative

Dubai, UAE – 18 March, 2022 – Decentralized world-building platform Microverse has announced the launch of a brand-new initiative known as MicroUnion, which aims to invite leading companies into the metaverse sector for the joint development of the MicroWorld platform.
The metaverse is a growing sector with a trillion-dollar potential, and it is part of the next iteration of the internet known as Web 3.0. Experts foresee that within the next few years, we will all experience radical changes in the way we work, play, socialize, and invest online. Perhaps businessmen will attend professional work events in a virtual Hilton hotel, or fashion influencers shopping for new designer goods for their digital avatar in-world.
Through the MicroUnion initiative, Microverse aims to make the vision above a reality, partnering with renowned retail brands and established companies to carve out new possibilities within MicroWorld. These companies, in turn, will get the chance to target a new user base that is receptive to new technologies, enabling new revenue streams and marketing opportunities.
Ryan, the CEO of Microverse shared that: “New technologies, including computational resources, hardware, payment tools, new technologies and more will be required to support the metaverse’s functionality. It is not feasible to go about this alone; instead, we welcome global brands and international companies to join us so we can pool together our knowledge, skills, and resources to build a digital utopia. I believe that we are greater than the sum of our parts, and by sharing our expertise, form meaningful connections and partnerships that can make a difference for humanity.”
In addition, Ryan also hinted at a MicroUnion 2.0, which will be implemented once the development of MicroWorld has expanded to a certain scale. In this new phase, companies will be able to create their very own lands within the metaverse, forming a distinct entity with new economic systems and policies.
The first partnership that Microverse has formed through the MicroUnion initiative is with DragonFi, a leading expert in the field of virtual entertainment. The company is also known for its endeavour in the GameFi sector by virtue of its DragonFi business academy, with thousands of students from over 9 different countries. Through this partnership, DragonFi will handle the organization of all virtual events within MicroWorld, such as online concerts, corporate events, educational activities, virtual exhibitions, and more.
Creating a collaborative environment takes time and effort, and Microverse is determined to attract the best companies to step out of their comfort zone and explore a whole new market. We are at the brink of something incredible, and Microverse wants to position itself as the gatekeeper of success.
About Microverse
Microverse is a decentralized world-building platform that allows users to build, play and engage in a vast world with endless opportunities to create captivating experiences. Built with the latest blockchain and VR technologies, combined with the innovative concepts of DeFi, NFTs, and GameFi, there are countless possibilities and outcomes to be harnessed within the world. Users will have full reign to explore this extended reality space, and they can enjoy exciting game mechanics, social networking activities, and a wide array of products and services that promises to deliver a fun and dynamic journey.
Microverse
Telegram: https://t.me/microverse_official
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Microverse_
Media Contact
Company Name: Microverse
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
City: London
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://www.microverse.global/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Microverse Announces Next-Phase Development with MicroUnion Initiative
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.