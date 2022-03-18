Author Doerthe Huth Announces New Collection of Poems and Essays Titled "The Fragility of Moments"

It’s the German author’s first work published in English with the intention to inspire, encourage, and present a different perspective to more people in the world.

Author Doerthe Huth announces a New Collection of Poems and Essays titled “The Fragility of Moments”, her first work in the English language. The author’s desire for writing and publishing the book is to help people reflect on the world that surrounds us and take a mindful look at ourselves. Through her creative words, expressions, and observations, the author encourages readers to liberate the soul and go their own way.

The 128 page book, which was released in March, 2022, is available for purchase online, in both ebook and printed book format. The poems and essays are a benefit for readers because they are sincere, as the author writes from her personal experiences and her work as a life coach in recent years about finding meaning in the world and within the soul.

Through her writing, Doerthe offers readers a helpful resource that will inspire them to explore mindfulness, search deep into their soul, and discover qualities, characteristics, and positive energy. Whether it’s a moment of sadness, injustice, or happiness, they all find a voice in this book. Offering a variety of topics, the free verse, poems and essays were written with the reader in mind. Readers will find themselves re-reading verses that resonate with what’s important to them over and over again.

Modern life, social unrest, war, disease, natural disasters, and global environmental challenges causes serious emotional and psychological stress on the soul of people. Words have always been a powerful tool to counter the problems of the mind. Doerthe’s literary collection is one of the few books out there that illuminates these issues, and shares her observations with the reader.

The Fragility of Moments is a gift by Doerthe Huth to a world that needs guidance, support, and engagement. It’s written by a writer with deep passion for the human experience and the desire to help the world heal.

About Doerthe Huth

Dörthe Huth is a writer from Germany with several book publications. Apart from her books, she also writes poems and essays in anthologies, magazines and on websites. She holds an M.A. degree in German, Psychology and Computational Linguistics, and is a member of the German Writers’ Association VS.

