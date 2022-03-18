Greenzilla Set to Rebrand As a Top-Tier CBD Company

Greenzilla, a fledgling CBD startup, today revealed its intention to rebrand as a fully-fledged CBD company.

Houston, Texas – March 18, 2022 – Greenzilla is a company that focuses on a minor scope of the CBD world. However, moving forward, the company is planning to cater to the entire industry.

Although a young company, Greenzilla has made laudable progress by attracting a growing audience of CBD enthusiasts. The company has achieved this by providing well-researched articles that are intended to improve people’s wellbeing using CBD resources. By increasing the fields that it focuses on, the company is aiming to increase its visibility, and assume leadership status.

CBD became legal in 2018 when Congress passed the Farm Bill, and the CBD market is one of the fastest growing, since more people are waking up to the therapeutic benefits of CBD. According to experts, the CBD market is projected to be worth more than $20 billion by 2024. One of the challenges faced by CBD consumers relates to finding accurate information. It seems that there are numerous misleading statements about CBD out there, and these statements have led to the propagation of half-truths and lies, with an overall exertion of negative influence upon the CBD industry. For instance, the statement that all CBD is legal is inaccurate; legal CBD must not contain more than 0.3% THC.

Greenzilla is confident in its ability to supply accurate and research-backed information in regards to CBD. As the company cares about carving a solid reputation, it wouldn’t place monetary benefit above integrity.

“Greenzilla is determined to become one of the giants in the CBD media space. Our strategy is to research and deliver transformational articles, as opposed to regurgitating what’s there or putting a spin on tired narratives. Our small team of researchers is up to task.” – Albert Michika, Editor

Check out Greenzilla: https://murangiri.com/

Disclaimer: The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

