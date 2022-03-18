Titanium Dioxide Color Market Size Forecast to Reach US$ 42.1 Mn by 2032|FMI

Increasing use of food-grade form of titanium dioxide color in dairy products, candy, frosting, and other bakery items are the major factors boosting the market. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand for titanium dioxide color will surpass US$ 31,666.6 Thousand in 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of around 2.9% through the end of 2032.

Titanium dioxide color, being cost-effective, is used in many dairy-based products, such as cheese, ice cream, milk drinks & milk alternatives, pudding / custard, dips & spreads and yogurt.

More expensive dairy solids as colorant may be replaced by the product as to reduce calories and fat content, as consumers are inclined towards tasty food products nowadays but more with a health-conscious objective.

In terms of application, the dairy segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period, exceeding US$ 1,835.0 Thousand in 2022.

Key Takeaways from Titanium Dioxide Color Market Study:

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 87.3% of the North America market in 2022 for titanium dioxide color.

Brazil is projected to lead the Latin America titanium dioxide color market with 47.7% market share in 2022.

Latin America is anticipated to register highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period backed by growing consumer awareness regarding the use of the product.

EMEAI region is projected to hold highest market value with US$ 14,487.6 Thousand in 2022.

Germany is estimated to account for 21.8% of EMEAI market share in 2022, while India is estimated to hold over 14.6% share in Asia Pacific.

China is projected to hold market share of 40.3% in APAC in 2022.

“Apart from the various applications in the food industry as a color additive, titanium dioxide color is attracting new manufacturers towards the market for its characteristics, which make it safe for use as food additive. It can increase shelf life of food and prevent damage. Also, due to limitation of alternatives, manufacturers are ready to invest more towards improving their production capacity to gain competitive edge through 2032,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Key players are focusing primarily on growth drivers for titanium dioxide color market, as the growing demand for the product among consumers in end use food industries are rising with each passing day. Manufacturing processes of the powder form product with technological innovations are improving day by day, thus increasing the product yield with higher quality. This is also expected to have a positive impact on the product quality, thus aiding the titanium dioxide color market growth.

Some of the leading companies offering titanium dioxide color are Tronox Incorporated, DuPont, Huntsman, Evonik Industries, Millennium Chemicals, Kronos, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., The Chemours Company, Lomon Billions Group and others.

Get Valuable Insights into Titanium Dioxide Color Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of titanium dioxide color market presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling and detailed insights across various ranges on the titanium dioxide color by application (beverages such as, milk drinks & milk alternatives, alcoholic beverages, carbonates, sports drinks, coffee & cocoa, tea, energy drink, juice based drinks, flavoured water, enhanced water, sparkling waters; bakery, snacks, & cereal products like, breakfast cereal, bread, cakes & pastries, cookies, biscuits & cones, frosting / icing, crackers & savoury snacks; candy / confectionery items like, panned candy, chocolate & compound coating, gummies, chewing gum, jellies & licorice, sprinkles & sugar, hard candies / boiled sweets; dairy products such as, cheese, ice cream, milk drinks & milk alternatives, pudding / custard, dips & spreads, yogurt; fruit preparations / fillings; meat, poultry, fish, & eggs products like, casings, egg & egg substitute, fish / seafood, jerky, meat substitute, processed meat & poultry; potatoes, pasta, & rice items like, pasta, potato chips / crisps, processed potatoes, rice; sauces, soups, & dressings items as, asian sauces, barbecue & steak sauce, condiments, gravy / dry sauce mix, marinade, oils & dressings; seasonings like, batter, breading and coating, bouillon / soup base / stock, liquid smoke, spice blends / dry seasonings; and pet foods like, extruded / dry pet food, snacks / treats, wet food) across four major regions (North America, Latin America, EMEAI and APAC).

