Introducing NureMath, the Advanced Math Solver App with Math Photo Scanner & Calculator: Draw, Scan or Speak

Gone are the days of struggling with math homework, thanks to the newly launched android app NureMath – a simple math solver app that uses advanced AI-powered math solver algorithms to provide a step-by-step solution to difficult math problems. From basic algebra to advanced calculus and trigonometry, the app can help with all kinds of math problems.
NureMath has made mathematics easy and fun for students. Having this app on the phone is like having a professional math tutor in the pocket all the time. This free math problem solver app provides answers to a range of different math problems and also improves math skills.
One of the most significant features of this app is that it comes with an in-build photo scanner and camera. All one has to do is draw, scan or say the math problem to get a step-by-step solution through the AI-powered math solver engine. One can also easily write their math equation on-screen with the free math photo scanner and calculator app just like the way one writes it on paper.
“This app is designed to make difficult math problems fun. The app will not only give you the answer but will show the step-by-step solution to help you hone your math skills”, said a spokesperson from NureMath.
The NureMath problem solver app has a special artificial intelligence feature that lets users search for facts, currency, city, weather, and other topics, and the intelligent assistant replies with information regarding the request.
Built by ATN Technology, NureMath is a free Android app that solves math problems with an advanced AI-powered math solver algorithm. The app has a user-friendly interface with a clean and neat design that helps people solve math problems of any level. This app is a must-have for students and professionals who deal with complex math equations daily. NureMath is currently available on Google Play for users of android devices across the globe, with the developers revealing that more features will be added in the future.
About ATN Technology
ATN Technology is one of the leading providers of web development, mobile application development, and business application development services to clients across the globe. The company has a team of dedicated and skilled IT professionals with extensive experience to meet the varying needs of clients.
For more information, please visit: www.nuremath.com or www.atntechnology.net
