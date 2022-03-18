Parablu Baas Solution Launched to Offer Advanced Data Protection, Managed in Microsoft Azure

Parablu, a leading data protection and backup solution provider, announced the official launch of Parablu BaaS (Backup as a Service). The new offering is designed to simplify data backup strategy for businesses through a full-featured, enterprise-class backup fully hosted and managed in Microsoft Azure.

Parablu BaaS delivers BluVault’s comprehensive backup and recovery features by providing extensive managing, monitoring, and reporting capabilities—all as a service.

Backed by Parablu’s patented technologies – Parablu BaaS is not only hosted in Azure, but also enables integration with enterprises’ existing Microsoft 365 and Azure subscriptions, while reducing storage costs to zero.

“With the launch of Parablu BaaS, our signature backup solution can now be utilized as a service. We provide a scalable cloud-based solution to businesses of all sizes and enable them with the confidence that their data is safe, no matter where it resides,” said Anand Prahlad, CEO and Founder of Parablu. “As a Microsoft Gold partner, our long-running support for Microsoft technologies—especially Microsoft 365 and Azure—is also a core component of Parablu BaaS. The cloud-based offering built on Microsoft cloud infrastructure has the potential to benefit any business with a cloud-first approach and dramatically reduce backup storage costs.”

Several industry-leading enterprises already rely on Parablu’s BluVault to back up and manage their business data on Microsoft 365, endpoint devices and hybrid environments, using an array of deployment models—including software-as-a-service (SaaS), on-premises, and hybrid approaches, or a combination of those christened Bespoke BaaS by Parablu. Businesses can use ParaBlu BaaS to maintain regulatory compliance, stay protected against insider threats, and defend against ransomware.

“Parablu, with its backup and recovery capabilities, adds value to our Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 customers”, said Vijay Kumar, Director of Product Marketing, Microsoft Azure. “Parablu BaaS extends these benefits and makes it easier for customers to adopt a cloud-based backup solution that assures them a high ROI on their investments in the Microsoft cloud.”

About Parablu

Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management software, helps enterprises achieve privacy, confidentiality, and security for their business data in the cloud, as well as in on-premises storage environments. Parablu’s solutions are designed and developed to strengthen data protection strategies through a suite of products. These include BluKrypt™, a secure storage container to safeguard data in the cloud; BluVault (https://parablu.com/products-endpoint-backup/), a powerful and secure data backup solution designed for the cloud;

BluSync™, (https://parablu.com/efss-secure-enterprise-file-sync-and-share-solution-blusync/) a secure file-sharing and collaboration solution; and BluDrive, a secure large file transfer solution.

