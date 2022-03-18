Mass Notification System Market Growing at a CAGR 20.4% | Key Player Siemens, Everbridge, Honeywell, Eaton, Motorola Solutions

“Siemens (Germany), Everbridge (US), Honeywell (US), Eaton (Irelands), Motorola Solutions (US), Blackboard (US), IBM (US), Google (US), BlackBerry (Canada), Johnson Controls (US), Singlewire Software (US), Rave Mobile Safety (US), American Signal Corporation (ASC) (US), ATI Systems (US), Regroup Mass Notification (US), AlertMedia (US), KONEXUS (US), CrisisGo (US).”

Mass Notification System Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Type (In-Building, Distributed Recipient), Application (Public Alert & Warning, Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery), Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

The global mass notification system market size to grow from USD 10.8 billion in 2021 to USD 27.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period. MNS is designed to deliver crucial information to a group of people. Owing to the increasing number of disasters and emergency situations, such as health crisis, natural calamities (earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, wildfires, and tornados) or other threats, including terrorist activities, public shootings, and bombings, the deployment of MNS solutions and services is becoming crucial. As emergencies happen at any time, anywhere, the best solution is to be proactive. Having a complete crisis communication solution such as MNS in place, ensures whatever situations may arise, organizations can reach out to panicked masses and help in the ongoing rescue and relief operations. These systems, being a subset of emergency communication systems, and a vital means of communications used to alert the masses before, during, or after an emergency or incident, act as a key bridging component in reaching out to panicked masses.

The services segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on components, The solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market share in 2021, while the services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the need for determining the time and cost required to install the solution that requires fully managed mass notification services. Enterprises are becoming more aware of the benefits of a robust emergency and disaster management plan. Most organizations are inclined to adopt the services of MNS as they are not prone to hardware failures, and are reliable, robust, and scalable.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1248

The in-building type segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on Type, the in-building type segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2021. The in-building emergency communications system can function as a voice evacuation, mass notification, paging, and background music system. In-building mass notification system provides full control of building notification appliances such as loudspeakers and strobes. The distributed recipient segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing need to send alert messages to end-users (recipients) via multiple delivery methods.

When formulating plans and preparations for emergency responses, a MNS is an integral component. Various of the benefits afforded by an emergency notification system are ubiquitous across industries, but the best systems should be able to adapt to individual needs and challenges. The result has minimized the damage, protected assets, and the best possible outcome. Hence, the ability to send mass notifications is an integral part of a crisis communication solution. This involves sending a mass notification via SMS (text message) or via email

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on facility safety once again. Organizations cannot afford further disruptions but need to put the well-being of the people that use their facilities at the forefront of their plans. New guidelines and recommendations are being announced on a daily basis, which requires flexibility so that facilities can reopen safely. Doing so requires strong communication that helps keep everyone on the same page about new expectations, processes, and procedures. Every facility has distinct needs, but without the right tools in place, organizations’ leaders may be putting their people and facilities at risk virus see the most incredible growth in marketing, finance, and customer service use cases for small businesses.

This is the reason that various facilities are turning to MNS during this pandemic to help send messages that reach all stakeholders with timely updates. As facilities reopen, it is important to be able to send health and safety alerts and reminders to reduce the risk of spreading the disease. MNS can connect to the technology that various organizations already have in place to add value to the existing investments. IP phones, IP speakers, desktop computers, and digital signage are among the devices that can be used to communicate with people within a facility. MNS can be used to connect to these devices and activate them simultaneously to share messages that reach everyone with text and audio alerts. The more channels that an organization uses, the more likely it is that everyone within a facility receives the message.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1248

The Mass Notification System market is expected to witness a slowdown in 2020 due to the global lockdown, which is impacting global manufacturing, and supply chains and logistics. The manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail and consumer goods sectors have been most severely affected. The availability of essential items has also been impacted due to the lack of manpower to work on production lines, supply chains, and transportation, even though essential items are exempted from the lockdown. The situation is expected to come under control by early 2021. Analytics have also played a vital role in the determination of fraudulent activities with a system updated with fraudulent activities that help in determining security boundaries for an organization. For instance, IBM Cloud Pak for Security can help you uncover hidden threats and make more informed risk-based decision. An economic model has also been represented by data scientists to forecast the various insights about customers probable future behavior, suppliers, and staff is a top priority. These predicted behaviors have helped the business in deriving the consequential financial effect through continuous, rapid decision-making based on accurate, data-driven analytics, and simulations.

The MNS market is expected to gain growth opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic era. As several organizations face the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to offer quick and mass communication with updates and guidelines has gained momentum. Governments across the world realize the importance of broadcasting health and safety information messages that reach people on-premises or mobile devices. Several enterprises are adopting MNS solutions to share critical information to resources in a timely manner. As some organizations are still operating remotely, they often utilize MNS to connect with remote workers through SMSs, push notifications, emails, as well as recorded audio messages helping the organizations to keep a check on the health of their employees. There has been a mandate in Ontario, Canada wherein MNS help companies collect information related to COVID-19 symptoms before returning to the workplace. In the state of California, US, employers are utilizing MNS to alert potentially COVID-19 exposed employees and others who have been working in the same shift. These are some important factors that are expected to drive the growth of the MNS market post-COVID-19 era. Subway was able to test millions of customers using their digital channels, identifying opportunities to grow their remote ordering revenue at a pace to exceed a half-million dollars in the first year.

Some of the major players in the Mass Notification System market Siemens(Germany), Everbridge(US),Honeywell(US), Eaton(Irelands), Motorola Solutions(US), Blackboard(US),IBM(US), Google(US), BlackBerry(Canada), Johnson Control(US), Rave Mobile Safety(US), American Signal Corporation(US), ATI Systems(US), Regroup Mass Notification(US), AlertMedia(US), KONEXUS(US), CrisisGo(US), Netpresenter(Netherlands), OnPage(US), Ruvna(US), Raptor Technologies(US), F24(Germany),Alertus(US),Mircom(Canada), Iluminar (US), Omingo(US), Klaxon Technologies(UK), OnSolve(US), Crises Control(UK), Titan HST(US), Voyent Alert(Canada), Squadcast(US).

Siemens is a German multinational conglomerate founded in 1847 and headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is a global provider of energy-efficient and resource-saving technologies. The company caters to various divisions including power and gas, wind power and renewables, energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory, and process industries. The company’s mass notification product portfolio includes the Desigo Mass Notification solution, which specializes in connecting people efficiently and accurately through various mediums, such as telephones, email, alert messages, and social media alerts. Desigo Mass Notification is based on the Desigo CC platform from Siemens wherein commercial clients deploy a centralized, customizable solution to integrate and streamline multiple discipline business operations from fire safety and build automation solutions for security and mass notification.

Everbridge is a provider of a Software as a Service (SaaS) critical communications and enterprise safety solutions. It is a leader in providing unified critical communications and incident notification systems. The company offers an ENS, designed to help millions of people communicate in case of crisis and emergencies, manage operational incidents, and maintain inter-connectivity among employees of an enterprise daily. The solutions provided by the company are useful for increasing connectivity to key audiences; automating communication processes; and integrating social media, data feeds, and recipient feedback into a single communications console. Everbridge provides interactive communication and mass notification solutions to organizations in all major industry verticals, such as corporate, healthcare, government, energy, financial services, higher education, and transportation. In the mass notification system market, the Everbridge enable the simultaneous delivery of messages in near real-time to more than 100 different communication devices, in over 200 countries and territories, in 15 languages and dialects.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mass-notification-market-1248.html

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Mass Notification System Market Growing at a CAGR 20.4% | Key Player Siemens, Everbridge, Honeywell, Eaton, Motorola Solutions