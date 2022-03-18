Pyrethroid Market Dynamics Growth Prospects Company Profile Analysis 2022 | Global Market Share, Value, Key Strategies 2022-2029

Pyrethroid Market Scenario:
According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the global Pyrethroid Market size valued USD XX billion in 2021, it is expected to reach USD XX billion by the end of 2029, with growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast report 2022-2029.
Pyrethroids are highly effective and safe. They are the least expensive of the insecticides used in malaria vector control and are the only class available for use on ITNs. All types of ITNs currently recommended by WHO are treated with pyrethroids. The rising awareness towards the efficiency of pyrethroids for use in the control of a wide array of insects with minimal effect on humans, birds, and animals is the major factor driving the growth of the pyrethroids market.
Moreover, the growing need for pest management in agriculture owing to quality and quantity concerns of agricultural produce is further boosting the demand for pyrethroids across the globe. The growing population has been rising the demand for both food and commercial crops.
The rapid photodegradation and high susceptibility to moisture and heat are limiting the effectiveness of pyrethroids in agriculture and other open space applications.
Market Segmentation Analysis:
The global market is segmented into by type, and by end-user. Based on Type, into Type 1 Pyrethroid, Type 2 Pyrethroid, and Fenpropathrin. Based on End User divided into Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Residential & Commercial Buildings, and Others.
By Geography:
Globally the market is divided into five major regions such as;
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the world
Regional Overview:
The large use of pesticides in countries such as China, India, and Pakistan made the Asia Pacific the major market for pyrethroids. Due to the increasing population and urbanization which is resulting in increasing food demand and decreasing arable land per capita, the practice of precision farming is growing and the use of effective crop protection tools is boosting the need for high-performance insecticides, thus boosting the market growth in this region.
The increasing awareness among farmers about the increase in productivity by using pesticides and insecticides will boost the sales in coming years.
Major Companies:
The Merck Group, Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Syngenta AG, Heranba Industries Limited, Tagros Chemicals India Ltd., Nufarm, BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, and FMC Corporation.
Why Purchase the Report?
- Visualize the composition of the global pyrethroid market across each indication, in terms of type and end-user, highlighting the key commercial assets and major players.
- Identify commercial opportunities in the global pyrethroid market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
- Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the global pyrethroid market-level 4/5 segmentation.
- PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
- Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players
