The Trussville Tribune Releases Financial Tips on Credit Repair and Monitoring

TRUSSVILLE, ALABAMA – The Trussville Tribune is sharing the first in a how-to series with the goal of helping local residents with credit repair and financial security.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on the economy. Many individuals lost their jobs and experienced personal and professional financial crises. Some have had to make a choice between paying bills or medical expenses.
While some Americans watched their credit scores rise during the pandemic, many were negatively impacted by deferral periods and forbearance plans. Some creditors waived late fees for a period of time. But some consumers have racked up score-dropping late fees when those programs ended. Others have had to contend with reporting errors, such as creditors reporting missed payments to credit bureaus during deferral periods even though they were not supposed to.
In 2012, the Federal Trade Commission conducted a comprehensive study, which found that 25% of American consumers have at least one credit reporting error or inaccurate information that impairs their credit score. Because of the strategies that creditors have used to ease financial burdens on consumers during the pandemic, however, credit score disputes have increased.
With the cost of housing skyrocketing and job security feeling increasingly unstable, it’s more important than ever to make sure that an inaccurate credit score isn’t hurting consumers’ chances of taking out a loan or paying for necessities. Knowing that you can access credit in an emergency is crucial during a pandemic.
Unfortunately, the credit bureaus don’t make it easy to understand credit reporting and FICO scores. Many Americans are unaware that they might have inaccurate information on their credit report.
The credit repair advice series will teach consumers how to check their credit reports for inaccurate information and credit fraud. It simplifies all of the information that’s out there and clears up some of the myths surrounding credit reporting and scores.
Readers will learn:
• How to read their credit reports and what to look for to eliminate inaccurate information
• The elements that can boost or weaken their credit score
• How to dispute inaccurate information and credit fraud
• How to repair credit properly
• The pros and cons of using credit repair companies vs. DIY credit repair tips
This series is coming at an ideal time for many Trussville and Birmingham residents who have been impacted by the pandemic. We’re all tired. We all want things to feel easy. These credit repair tips get straight to the point and can help consumers improve their financial situation with just a few clicks of a mouse.
References:
https://www.consumerreports.org/credit-scores-reports/why-the-pandemic-may-be-hurting-your-credit-score-a1094077633/
https://fortune.com/2021/08/17/americans-fico-credit-scores-pandemic/
Media Contact
Company Name: The Trussville Tribune
Contact Person: Scott Buttram
Email: Send Email
Address:P.O. Box 704
City: Trussville
State: AL
Country: United States
Website: https://www.trussvilletribune.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: The Trussville Tribune Releases Financial Tips on Credit Repair and Monitoring
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.