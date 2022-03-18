GetSmarter Launches iBrainPowers, a Revolutionary Scientific-Based App for Quantum Speed Reading

The iBrainPowers training is a combination of neuron feedback, sound waves and frequency that was developed by respected members of the mainstream medical research community.

iBrainPowers, a new app from GetSmarter Edutech & Research, helps youngsters build the ability to interpret any language they haven’t studied. Brain stimulation has generated ground-breaking results in improving the learning potential of kids, and any youngster from six to sixteen years can achieve this level with proper training.

Whilst visiting a German philosopher in 1893, Swami Vivekananda observed a big book on his table. He took the book and sat with his eyes closed for an hour, then took it and returned it to him, saying it was worthless. The Philosopher was startled that you didn’t even open the German-language book, let alone read it. Concerns about the book? He said he’d respond. What is page 633? Vivekananda narrated word by word. “How is this possible?” the philosopher exclaimed. You didn’t even look inside the book.

“Quantum speed reading is the process of reading a book by flicking through it quickly and thoroughly while comprehending everything that is included inside it. The Japanese has mastered these technique and in use since 2006” iBrainPowers has made it easier as the app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Training wonder-children, Rabani Jolly, Marzuq Kazi and many more, were able to unleash hidden talent and achieve a great height of success.

The benefits of completing the iBrainPowers training include the following:

• Enhances memory

• Increases cognitive thinking

• Expands attention span

• Boosts problem-solving abilities thereby leading to academic excellence.

• Develops Quantum speed reading (QSR 4.0) (reading one page in one second)

The app-based workshop is designed to give children an eye-opening introduction to mental development. The goal is to provide youngsters with a hands-on experience of what mental development is all about while also conveying the message that mental development may be filled with enjoyment and creativity.

Level 1 and Level 2 version consists of 14 hours of the module. One hour each day will increase the mental ability, toughness, creativity, intuition, understanding of complex problems, and ability to use both left and right hemispheres of the brain. This established strategy has benefited over 2,750 children aged 6 to 16. iBrainPowers now has a Level 10 version that is more advanced.

The iBrainPowers app-based workshop has shown incredible hidden potential in children. They can read books by flipping (QSR 4.0) and translating them into any language you haven’t learned using brain waves. Initial skepticism: After the iBrainPowers app training, parents will no longer be surprised when their children show this gift.

iBrainPowers’ powerful techniques have been further validated by research studies that the benefits of neurobic, advanced neurobic, visualization, affirmations, soundwaves, and behavioral change. These self-reflective techniques can help kids rewire their brains and foster positive neural growth and connections. This will help individuals build positive subconscious beliefs, stop unwanted actions and routines, and promote happy thoughts and sensations. These tactics will help children focus, stay goal-oriented, and avoid reverting to old, unpleasant behaviors.

More information can be found at https://ibrainpowersworks.com/QSR

About GetSmarter Edutech & Research

GetSmarter Edutech & Research developed iBrainPowers, the revolutionary Scientific-Based app for quantum speed reading and quantum language translation. (attempted and achieved first time in the world) through the app.

