Men's Night And Underwear Market To Accelerate Size With $42.15 Billion By 2028 Due To Growing Consciousness About Personal Hygiene And Changing Consumer Lifestyles | Million Insights

“Million Insights – World’s Fastest Growing Market Research Database”

According to new report available with Million Insights, the global men's night & underwear industry report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

The global Men’s Night and Underwear Market size is expected to reach USD 42.15 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights. The rising popularity of night and underwear due to growing consciousness about personal hygiene and health is driving the market growth. Factors such as the growing middle-class population and the rising consumer spending on men’s apparel across the developing and developed economies are further propelling the market growth. Moreover, rising disposable income and urbanization across the globe and the changing consumer lifestyles and preferences are expected to accelerate market growth in the upcoming years.

Manufacturers are investing to produce innovative products and attractive design patterns in the context of fashion, fabric, style, print, and color which in turn is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. The positive demographic trends along with changing consumer preferences coupled with fashion trends are expected to accelerate the market growth. The increasing organized retail, which surges availability of the men’s night & underwear apparel coupled with a rise in ready-to-wear (RTW) products are accelerating the market growth.

Click Here To Request Free Demo of Men’s Night And Underwear Market Report: https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/mens-night-underwear-market-report/request-demo

The COVID-19 pandemic had suspended the transportation services of men’s night and underwear for a short duration in many countries. Closure of the manufacturing sector, retail shops, and commercial activities, and several restrictions on the movement of the people have disrupted or stopped the supply chain of non-essential products by measures arising from COVID-19 restrictions. Moreover, logistics and external trade of the products is disturbed due to the pandemic affecting the entire value chain in several countries.

The nightwear segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing usage of men’s nightwear due to rising fashion trends from developed and developing economies is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, factors such as the rising consumer expenditure on nightwear and growing retail penetration are propelling the growth of this segment.

The online segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing internet and smartphone penetration across the globe is accelerating the growth of this segment. Moreover, an upsurge in product sales through various company-owned websites and e-commerce platforms is expected to propel the growth of the online distribution channel segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific made the largest contribution to the global market with a revenue share of over 35% in 2020 due to changing lifestyles, rising urbanization, and growing disposable income of consumers. The evolving fashion trends coupled with the changing consumer preferences in this region are anticipated to propel market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the presence of a huge customer base in countries like China and India is expected to further fuel the demand for men’s night and underwear products.

To browse report summary & detailed TOC, please click the link below:

https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/mens-night-underwear-market-report

Men’s Night & Underwear Market Report Highlights:

• Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of more than 35% in 2020 owing to the changing consumer preferences

• Nightwear is expected to foresee the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing consumer expenditure

• The offline distribution channel segment held the largest revenue share in 2020, contributing to more than 75% of the total revenue due to well-established distribution network across the globe

• North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028 owing to rising demand for luxury and premium quality night and underwear products

Men’s Night & Underwear Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global men’s night and underwear market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Men’s Night & Underwear Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Underpants

Nightwear

Bathrobes

Men’s Night & Underwear Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Offline

Online

Men’s Night & Underwear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany U.K. France

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

List of Key Players of Men’s Night & Underwear Market

Hennes & Mauritz AB

PVH Corp.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Jockey International, Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Naked Brand Group Inc.

Perry Ellis International Inc.

HUGO BOSS

Fruit of the Loom

Genx

Explore the Latest Snapshots Press Releases by Million Insights:



• Men’s Sports And Swimwear Market: The global men’s sports and swimwear market size is expected to reach USD 64.09 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights.

• Men’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts And Pullovers Market: The global men’s jerseys, sweatshirts, and pullovers market size is expected to reach USD 114.26 billion in 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

About Million Insights

Million Insights, is a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Media Contact

Company Name: Million Insights

Contact Person: Ryan Manuel

Email: Send Email

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Address:Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/mens-night-underwear-market-report

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Men's Night And Underwear Market To Accelerate Size With $42.15 Billion By 2028 Due To Growing Consciousness About Personal Hygiene And Changing Consumer Lifestyles | Million Insights