Children's Jerseys, Sweatshirts and Pullovers Market CAGR To Outshine 4.2% Till 2028 Supported By Increasing Research Activities And Rising Adoption of Synthetic Fibers | Million Insights

“Million Insights – World’s Fastest Growing Market Research Database”

According to new report available with Million Insights, the global global children's jerseys, sweatshirts & pullovers industry research report offers thorough insights on top companies, COVID-19 impact, sales channels and profit margin. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions.

The global children’s jerseys, sweatshirts, and pullovers market size is expected to reach USD 33.05 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028. Advancements in synthetic fibers and supply chain management are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. Increasing research activities and the growing adoption of synthetic fibers will support the industry growth. For instance, dry CELL technology fabric keeps moisture away from the skin. The rising popularity of character prints such as Star Wars, Dalmatians, Haribo, and other animals is likely to further boost the product demand in the global market.

Manufacturing apparel such as sweatshirts, jerseys, and pullovers requires various processes, including dyeing, printing, and washing. These processes consume harsh chemicals and a large amount of water that eventually cause environmental pollution. The devastating impact on the environment and rising awareness regarding it are expected to restrain further the market growth.

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the market for children’s jerseys, sweatshirts, and pullovers, dropping the total sales of the product. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, market activities across the supply chain were affected, halting manufacturing, trading, and sales. However, the growth of the market is expected to recover with the resumed trade and business activities and relaxed restrictions.

Click Here To Request Free Demo of Children’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts, and Pullovers Market Report: https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/childrens-jerseys-sweatshirts-pullovers-market-report/request-demo

The sweatshirts type segment held the largest revenue share of more than 35.0% in 2020. Sweatshirts are simple, comfortable, and made of fleece from the inside, which provides extra warmth and absorbs sweat. Sweatshirts have become a basic and essential wardrobe item. Rising consumer preference for comfort and convenience, along with the use of sweatshirts as a style and fashion statement, is contributing to the segment growth.

The online distribution channel segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. The segment is chiefly driven by the increasing demand from the younger generation due to convenience and ease. Moreover, the emergence, expansion, and penetration of online retailers in new geographies and demographics are anticipated to propel the segment growth. Penetration of internet services and the rising affordability of smartphones are likely to surge the usage of online distribution channels.

Europe held the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. The region has a strong presence of key players in the market. The regional market growth can also be attributed to the extensive and highly-developed distribution network. Further, consumers in the European countries have higher per capita disposable income and apparel spending, along with increased awareness regarding the trends.

To browse report summary & detailed TOC, please click the link below:

https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/childrens-jerseys-sweatshirts-pullovers-market-report

Children’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts, and Pullovers Market Report Highlights

• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. This can be attributed to the increasing population and rising disposable income in Asian countries.

• The jerseys type segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. Manufacturers are launching various jerseys with different logos of the sports teams that are dedicated to fans’ wardrobes.

• The online distribution channel segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing demand from the younger generation due to the convenience and ease.

Children’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global children’s jerseys, sweatshirts, and pullovers market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Children’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Knit Sweaters

Sweatshirts

Jerseys

Turtleneck Sweaters and Under sweaters

Children’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Offline

Online

Children’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa



List of Key Players of Children’s Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Market

Zara SA

Hennes & Mauritz AB

Adidas AG

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

Gap Inc.

Next Plc.

Marks & Spencer Plc.

Tommy Hilfiger B.V.

Calvin Klein

Uniqlo Co. Ltd.

The Children’s Place Inc.

Read the Latest Snapshots Press Releases Available with Million Insights:



• Children’s Blazers Market: The global children’s blazers market size is expected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.

• Children’s Suits And Ensembles Market: The global children’s suits & ensembles market size is estimated to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2028.

About Million Insights

Million Insights, is a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Media Contact

Company Name: Million Insights

Contact Person: Ryan Manuel

Email: Send Email

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Address:Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/childrens-jerseys-sweatshirts-pullovers-market-report

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Children's Jerseys, Sweatshirts and Pullovers Market CAGR To Outshine 4.2% Till 2028 Supported By Increasing Research Activities And Rising Adoption of Synthetic Fibers | Million Insights