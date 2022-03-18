Energy Storage Systems Market 2022 Overview By Recent Opportunities, Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis, Growth, Outlook and Forecast To 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

The global energy storage systems market demand is expected to reach 402.0 GW by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028. Growing demand for efficient and competitive energy resources, increasing development for variable energy sources, and rising battery demand are factors anticipated to fuel the demand for energy storage systems.
Increasing acceptance of electric and hybrid vehicles coupled with government incentives offered for promoting EV technology is projected to boost the growth of electric cars as well as battery industries. While battery service networks are yet to improve and surpass the gasoline fueling infrastructure, volatile gasoline prices are expected to positively influence the demand for electric vehicles over the forecast period.
The electrochemical storage segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forthcoming years. This growth can be attributed to the beneficial characteristics of batteries including fast charging, declining prices, and long shelf life. Flow batteries are anticipated to observe an increased demand on account of their low safety risks, improved capacity, and cost-effectiveness.
Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are gaining popularity owing to the rising emphasis on reducing the dependency on fossil fuels and increasing the share of clean energy in the energy mix. Ascending demand for time-shifting improved power quality, better grid network usage, and emergency power supply is expected to propel the demand for BESS over the forecast period.
With increasing requirements of efficient grid management, constant load management, and continuous power supply, the market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Major manufacturers of thermal energy storage systems include Abengoa Solar, Evapco, Caldwell Energy, and Burns & McDonnell. Major TES companies are forward integrated and offer energy solutions such as microgrids, CHP, cogeneration, district heating, and cooling.
Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/energy-storage-systems-market
Energy Storage Systems Market Report Highlights
- In terms of technology, the pumped hydro segment accounted for a prominent share in the market in 2020 and is further expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period
- As of 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 45.0% market share. Growing reliable power demand due to rising population and industrial advancements in major economies, such as China and India, is expected to drive the regional market
- Rising consumer awareness regarding energy efficiency in commercial and residential buildings is expected to further promote market growth. The growing trend of renewable source-based power generation, along with the increasing need for distributed electricity generation, is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period
- Energy storage technologies allow power suppliers to save excess electricity for later use, thereby enhancing the grid reliability and flexibility with respect to electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. Heat stored by short-term and seasonal thermal energy storage systems helps balance the variations in the production and distribution of renewable electricity in a cost-effective manner
- Furthermore, the demand for continuous power is anticipated to attain exponential growth in the years to come owing to rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and continuous population growth over the coming years. This trend is expected to positively influence the energy storage industry landscape
For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/energy-storage-systems-market/request/rs1
Energy Storage Systems Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global energy storage systems market based on technology and region:
Energy Storage Systems Technology Outlook (Capacity, MW, 2017 – 2028)
- Pumped Hydro
- Electrochemical Storage
- Electromechanical Storage
- Thermal Storage
Energy Storage Systems Regional Outlook (Capacity, MW, 2017 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K.
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
List of Key Players of Energy Storage Systems Market
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- LG Chem
- Langley Holdings Plc
- Altairnano
- Electrovaya
- Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.
- Maxell Technologies, Inc.
- Saft
- THE FURUKAWA BATTERY CO., LTD.
- Ecoult
- Kokam
- Fluence
- Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/5776/ibb
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research is a market research and consulting company that offers market research reports, syndicated and customized reports. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. It offers client engagement for business consulting and market intelligence from various domains. The clientele is based across various countries with queries coming from more than 50 industries worldwide.
Grand View Research helps its clients to make informed decisions by helping them understand current trends and scenarios. Every year Grand View Research accomplishes more than 300 multi-country market studies to optimize consulting for clients.
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/energy-storage-systems-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Energy Storage Systems Market 2022 Overview By Recent Opportunities, Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis, Growth, Outlook and Forecast To 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.