The Law Offices of Chad Nolan Horowitz, P.A States What Sets Attorney Mr. Horowitz Can Help

The Law Offices of Chad Nolan Horowitz, P.A, is a leading personal injury firm. In a recent update, the office outlined what sets attorney Horowitz apart.

Boynton Beach, FL – In a website post, the Law Offices of Chad Nolan Horowitz, P.A, has highlighted what sets car accident attorney Boynton Beach, Mr. Horowitz, apart.

Mr. Horowitz has successfully litigated many such cases with a passion for justice. As a former defense lawyer representing numerous large insurance companies, Mr. Horowitz can find a distinct angle or advantage that is not immediately apparent to other attorneys. Having prosecuted countless criminal cases as an Assistant State Attorney for Broward County, Florida, Mr. Horowitz is a formidable opponent in court. He brings his extensive trial and litigation experience as a reputed car accident attorney in Boynton Beach to fight for clients.

Skilled in the courtroom and negotiations, Mr. Horowitz is a top-rated personal injury attorney in Boynton Beach who cares deeply about every case. His commitment to achieving the best possible outcome stands him in good stead with his clients, many of whom face prohibitively expensive bills and other setbacks following an accident. Mr. Horowitz walks each client, step by step, through the legal process and helps them get back on their feet without the specter of financial ruin.

About The Law Offices of Chad Nolan Horowitz, P.A

The Law Offices of Chad Nolan Horowitz, P.A. is a personal injury law firm dedicated to fighting for those who lack a voice. With Mr. Horowitz at the helm, clients can get that compensation they deserve. With years of experience handling such cases, the professionals know exactly how to approach different situations to get the best outcomes. Some of their practice areas include road accidents, wrongful death, slip and fall, workers’ compensation, property damage, dog bites, and so much more.

Media Contact

Company Name: The Law Offices of Chad Nolan Horowitz, P.A.

Contact Person: Chad Nolan Horowitz, P.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: (561) 767-3015

Address:1375 Gateway Blvd

City: Boynton Beach

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: https://theoneyouwant.com/

