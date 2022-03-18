Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Size is Estimated to Value $2.4 Billion By 2027 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, Increasing demand for lightweight and sustainable solutions that provide extreme durability coupled with improved safety is projected to assist the market growth over the forecast period.

The global thermoplastic vulcanizates market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The growing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials from the automotive industry is expected to drive the global market. Increasing government intervention for improving fuel efficiency has prompted the use of high-performance engineering plastics including thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV).

The growth of the consumer goods industry in BRIC nations is also expected to have a positive impact on the global market. Volatile prices of key feedstock are expected to remain a key challenge for market participants over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, fluid handling, consumer goods, medical, and others.

The medical application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The high demand for advanced healthcare services owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), and rising aging population across the world is anticipated to drive the demand for medical devices.

This, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the segment’s growth. In addition, rising cases of COVID-19 at the community level is projected to propel the need for various medical equipment, such as peristaltic tubes, syringe tips, seals, gloves, masks, and others, thereby boosting the demand for medical-grade TPVs in the coming years.

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Report Highlights

The global market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027

The automotive segment led the market and accounted for more than 58% share of the global revenue in 2019

The significant growth was attributed to the high demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in the automotive industry

Asia Pacific accounted for over 28% of the overall revenue in 2019 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027

India is projected to lead the APAC regional market, in terms of revenue share as well as growth rate, over the forecast period

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global thermoplastic vulcanizates market on the basis of application and region:

TPV Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Automotive

Fluid Handling

Consumer Goods

Medical

Others

TPV Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

The U.K.



Germany



France



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of Thermoplastics Vulcanizates (TPV) Market

JSR Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

RTP Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Celanese Corp.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Ravago Manufacturing

KUMHO POLYCHEM

