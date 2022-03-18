Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Size is Estimated to Value $2.4 Billion By 2027 | Grand View Research, Inc.

The global thermoplastic vulcanizates market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The growing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials from the automotive industry is expected to drive the global market. Increasing government intervention for improving fuel efficiency has prompted the use of high-performance engineering plastics including thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV).
The growth of the consumer goods industry in BRIC nations is also expected to have a positive impact on the global market. Volatile prices of key feedstock are expected to remain a key challenge for market participants over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, fluid handling, consumer goods, medical, and others.
The medical application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The high demand for advanced healthcare services owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), and rising aging population across the world is anticipated to drive the demand for medical devices.
This, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the segment’s growth. In addition, rising cases of COVID-19 at the community level is projected to propel the need for various medical equipment, such as peristaltic tubes, syringe tips, seals, gloves, masks, and others, thereby boosting the demand for medical-grade TPVs in the coming years.
Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/thermoplastic-vulcanizates-industry
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Report Highlights
- The global market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027
- The automotive segment led the market and accounted for more than 58% share of the global revenue in 2019
- The significant growth was attributed to the high demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in the automotive industry
- Asia Pacific accounted for over 28% of the overall revenue in 2019 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027
- India is projected to lead the APAC regional market, in terms of revenue share as well as growth rate, over the forecast period
For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/thermoplastic-vulcanizates-industry/request/rs1
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global thermoplastic vulcanizates market on the basis of application and region:
TPV Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)
- Automotive
- Fluid Handling
- Consumer Goods
- Medical
- Others
TPV Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
List of Key Players of Thermoplastics Vulcanizates (TPV) Market
- JSR Corp.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- RTP Company
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Celanese Corp.
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Ravago Manufacturing
- KUMHO POLYCHEM
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/181/ibb
Browse More Related Report:
China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Size, Share and Trend Report, by Application (Automotive, Fluid Handling, Consumer Goods, Medical Devices) and Segment Forecasts To 2024
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/thermoplastic-vulcanizates-industry
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Size is Estimated to Value $2.4 Billion By 2027 | Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.