Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) Market Size, Share and Global Market Forecast to 2029 | DataMIntelligence

Market Overview
The global polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) market size was worth US$ YY million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ YY million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2022-2029)
Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), sold under the brand names Kel-F or Neoflon, is an expensive, semi-crystalline, melt-processable thermoplastic.
PCTFE has a unique mix of physical and mechanical qualities, including non-flammability, high optical transparency, chemical resistance, near-zero moisture absorption and outstanding electrical properties.
Further, on September 9, 2020, Honeywell Global Inc. has developed Aclar Edge barrier bottles for pharmaceuticals and other moisture- and oxygen-sensitive items, in addition to Aclar barrier films. Aclar Edge multilayer barrier bottles and vials, based on the company’s proprietary PCTFE resin for pharma packaging, have recently been introduced as a safer and lighter alternative to glass for pharmaceutical packaging that outperforms other plastic containers with moisture barrier comparable to glass and enhanced oxygen barrier.
Market Dynamics
Chemical stability and water repulsion are two essential features of PCTFE that account for its diverse range of uses when chemical resistance, a wide operating temperature range and low flammability are required. Chemical apparatus, process equipment, cryogenic applications, valve seats, seals, gaskets, sight glasses (special process), laboratory equipment, medical equipment, gears, cams and bearings are examples of Polychlorotrifluoroethylene PCTFE applications.
Polychlorotrifluoroethylene resins are in great demand for moisture barrier coatings, becoming more common in the pharmaceutical industry due to their outstanding water vapor barrier characteristics and chemical stability.
COVID-19 – Analysis
Though the availability of raw materials and final product sales have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic’s lockdowns and government controls, COVID 19 had a minor impact on the PCTFE market.
The pandemic did affect the production of the respective products due to lockdowns and government controls that hampered manufacturing and purification processes associated with the respective polymer and resulted in an overall drop in end-user activities lowered demand for pre-insulated pipes, causing demand-supply dynamics to shift.
However, due to the importance of the polymer in areas like aircraft and healthcare, there was not much direct influence on demand or supply by manufacturing and sales shutdowns across countries.
Market Segmentation
- By End-User
- By Application
- By Region
Market Segmentation – Aerospace
The aerospace industry relies on five forms of plastic for aircraft, each providing a viable option when produced through plastic injection molding by superior Plastics. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) is one of the effective forms used in the industry due to its flexibility to withstand brutal cold and tremendous heat since the corrosive effects of damage are virtually non-existent. It also can withstand both fire and chemicals and limit water damage to an absolute minimum.
Since their first use, plastic military aircraft parts have developed into viable alternatives to traditional metal components. Fluorochemical plastics like PCTFE have great electrical properties and a temperature application. It has the optimal combination of physical and mechanical properties, fire and chemical resistance and low moisture absorption. It is ideal for parts that will be outside or in corrosive environments.
Competitive Landscape
Polychlorotrifluoroethylene is a transparent, thermoplastic fluorocarbon made by polymerizing the chemical. It is resistant to chemicals, weathering, heat and moisture and other environmental factors. The optically clear polymer has a high impact strength and a high level of imperviousness. For corrosion control and contamination prevention, PCTFE is used as a chemi-barrier.
PCTFE is a thermoplastic chlorofluoropolymer widely used in various industries due to its superior properties. Thermoplastic materials are known to soften and melt when heated (become more pliable and plastic). Various methods such as extrusion, injection molding and thermoforming can shape Thermo coating in their melted state.
The global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market is highly consolidated, with barely 50 top players globally accounting for significant shares. The prime companies operating in the global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market are 3M, Daikin Industries Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Solvay, Arkema, Fluorocarbon Group, Polyfluor Plastics B.V. and Others.
