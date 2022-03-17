Oral Mucositis Market Size, Share, Growth, and Global Forecast to 2029 | DataMIntelligence

The Global Oral Mucositis Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.8% during the forecasting period (2022-2029).

Market Overview

The global oral mucositis market size was worth US$ YY million in 2020 and is estimated to reach US$ YY million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Oral Mucositis (OM) is ulceration and inflammation of the mucosal membranes in the mouth and throat. It is a common side effect and serious complication for patients receiving radiation and chemotherapy with head and neck cancer treatments.

Market Dynamics

Mucosal tissue, also known as mucosa or the mucous membrane, lines all body passages that communicate with the air, such as the respiratory and digestive tracts, and contains mucus-secreting cells and glands.

The oral mucosa, a part of the lining that covers the mouth, is one of the most sensitive parts of the body and is especially vulnerable to chemotherapy and radiation. Mucositis is mostly found in the oral cavity. Hence, the increasing incidence of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

The other cancer treatment expected to drive the market growth is radiation-induced oral mucositis (RIOM). It is a significant dose-limiting toxicity in patients with head and neck cancer. It is a normal tissue injury caused by radiation/radiotherapy (RT), and it has a significant negative impact on patient quality of life and cancer therapy continuation. Mucositis is one of the most common side effects of radiation therapy for head and neck cancers and chemotherapy, particularly with drugs that affect DNA synthesis (S-phase-specific agents such as fluorouracil, methotrexate, and cytarabine).

COVID Impact

The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) markedly affected the way healthcare professionals approach patients with cancer worldwide, not only in terms of therapeutic decision-making but also in terms of supportive care.

With the rapid appearance of signs and symptoms and the need of close re-assessment, standard management of oral mucositis has been challenged by physical distancing and limited resources due to the global crisis.

Oral mucositis (OM), a complication of cancer therapy, can be viewed as a model for the clinical approach to an acute oral disease during times of a pandemic. During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the mortality rate was high, a medical supplies shortage was noted, and health systems were on the margin of a collapse, in many countries, governmental orders approved the delivery of emergency medical/dental only. At the same time, cancer therapy continued, and OM needed to be addressed timely.

Market Segmentation – By Treatment

It is currently indicated for use in patients with hematologic malignancies or blood cancers (leukemias, lymphomas and myelomas) who are undergoing bone marrow or stem cell transplants. Palifermin was found to decrease the length and severity of mucositis in these patients. As noted earlier, it remains to be seen whether palifermin will be indicated for use among oral cancer patients

Palifermin is a man-made version of a protein, naturally produced by the body, called the keratinocyte growth factor (KGF). KGF stimulates the growth of tissues such as skin and the lining of the mouth, stomach, and intestines. It also assists in the repair of the skin and gastrointestinal lining by stimulating cells to grow and develop. Palifermin, like the body’s own KGF, is also able to stimulate these cells to grow and develop.

Geographical Analysis – South America

Researchers in Argentina conducted a clinical trial among 29 patients with advanced head and neck cancer to assess the safety and efficiency of intravenous administration of a glutamine derivative, L-alanyl-L-glutamine. L-alanyl-L-glutamine was given intravenously to half of the patients, whereas saline was given to the other half (the placebo)

Patients who received L-alanyl-L-glutamine had less pain than those who received a placebo. There were no negative side effects associated with L- alanyl-L-glutamine

In patients with advanced head and neck cancer, intravenous treatment with the glutamine derivative L-alanyl-L-glutamine may lower the severity of oral mucositis, according to researchers in Argentina.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players in the global oral mucositis market include Bausch Health, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Camurus AB, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Laboratorios Rubio S.A., Clinigen Group Plc, EUSA Pharma Inc., Sunstar, Basic Pharma Life Science Pvt Ltd. and Blairex Laboratories, Inc.

Several key companies have adopted merger and acquisitions policies, geographic expansion and collaborations to help them to gain prominence as strong competitors in the market and also expand its sales in the global oral mucositis market.

Other companies such as Galera Therapeutics, Innovation Pharmaceutical Companies, Moberg Pharma AB and many more companies have their drugs in clinical trials.

