Oclean Celebrate World Oral Health Day with Bumper Sale

Taking place on 20th March, World Oral Health Day is an initiative of the FDI World Dental Federation with the aim of helping reduce the burden of oral diseases and achieving optimal oral health for everyone.

Oral diseases are a major health concern for many countries, which affect individuals, health systems, and economies everywhere. It leads to pain and discomfort, social isolation, loss of self-confidence, even negatively impacting people throughout their lives. And yet, most oral health conditions are largely preventable and can be treated in their early stages with a mixture of a correct daily dental routine and diet.

In response to FDI’s initiative on WOHD22, improving the oral health of populations globally, Oclean will get involved in World Oral Health Day with a flash sale across its premium product ranges. Under the theme ‘Be Proud of Your Mouth’ for your happiness and well-being, advocating for a more complete and efficient oral care routine. The ‘sale campaign’ will run from 15th to 31st March.

With immensely powerful smart toothbrushes capable of blasting away plaque build-up, and water flossers capable of cleaning out those hard-to-reach crevices between teeth and gums, Oclean’s dental health range is a superior, world-leading way to improve your dental regime.

If you’d like to take the first step towards a healthier smile, check out the discounts on offer below:

https://www.oclean.com/pages/world-oral-health-day

New Launch: Oclean X10 Smart Electric Toothbrush is a product planned according to the needs of young tech geeks with more vivid functions, experience, and design concepts. Large-sized screen to demonstrate interactive emoji feedback after brushing and self-generated supplementary brushing plan if needed. 5 distinctive brushing modes to choose from, and each mode has 5 levels of intensity just for any brushing needs possible. 3.5 hours charging time can enjoy 2 months of hassle-free user experiences.

If you’d like to take the first step towards a healthier smile with a new smart electric toothbrush, check out the Oclean X10 Smart Electric toothbrush:

https://www.oclean.com/products/oclean-x10-smart-toothbrush

About Oclean

Oclean was founded to provide people with thoughtful technology that helps them get the most out of their smiles. With six electric toothbrushes and a range of oral hygiene products ranging from irrigators to dental accessories, Oclean is one of the world’s leading experts in the oral health industry and their innovative approach continues to garner universal acclaim. The above products are available to purchase online at the Oclean store, more information can be found at: https://www.oclean.com

World Oral Health Day aims to empower people of all backgrounds with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to foster good oral health and practices. Be Proud of Your Mouth, Go the extra smile with Oclean!

Media Contact

Company Name: Oclean Information Technology Co., Limited

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: HongKong

Website: https://www.oclean.com

