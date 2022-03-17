Hydroponics Market Growth by Emerging Trends, Analysis, & Forecast to 2026

The hydroponics market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2026.

The report “Hydroponics Market by Type (Aggregate Systems, Liquid Systems), Crop Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers), Equipment (HVAC, LED Grow Lights, Irrigation Systems, Material Handling Equipment, Control Systems), Input Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026“, size is estimated to be valued at USD 9.44 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17.93 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period in terms of value. The market is driven by innovative methods of growing plants without the use of soil through mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. In this process the water utilization is far less than the conventional farming. In recent few years, with the increasing freshwater scarcity across the globe is promoting the hydroponic farming across the globe. According to the European Union, governments around the globe are focusing on significantly decreasing the amount of water used in irrigation while increasing the yield of the crop. These supportive initiatives are promoting the hydroponics market over the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94055021

Opportunity: Development of innovative hydroponic technologies

With the increased adoption of hydroponics globally, manufacturers and researchers are working on improving the efficiency of hydroponics technology to increase the quality and quantity of the produce. Many companies in the market are investing heavily into R&D for obtaining state-of-art technologies that boost he productions and also bring about variety of cultivations possible. Strategic partnerships with research labs and institutes further drive the growth of the hydroponics market.

Challenge: Spread of waterborne diseases and algae in closed systems

In a closed hydroponic system, the threat of waterborne diseases poses a major problem to growers. Considering that the nutrient-enriched water is recirculated throughout the system, any kind of waterborne disease that enters the nutrient reservoir often affects the whole crop as it has the capability to spread throughout. Growers often keep their plants spaced out to prevent crowding, which is often how pathogens enter the system. To combat the instances of waterborne diseases, growers are resorting to using screen or paper filters and additional filtration systems to curb the spread of waterborne diseases in the system.

Vegetable was the largest crop type segment in 2019 and anticipated to maintain the dominance in the hydroponics market over the forecast period.

Hydroponics helps to grow almost all types of the vegetables including tomatoes, squash, broccoli, beans, and even leafy greens such as spinach, arugula, microgreens, and lettuce. Vegetables are the most grown crop type in hydroponic systems around the globe it helps to grow all kinds of vegetables round the year without being concerned about the changing weather, temperature, or other conditions.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=94055021

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate across the globe over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the home for more than half of the global population in the world. The shortage of farming land, poor land management, increasing infrastructural projects in farm lands, and scarcity of fresh water is significantly promoting the demand for hydroponics in the region in recent few years. Moreover, increasing population poses a major challenge to food accessibility and security which is promoting the hydroponics in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Signify Holdings (Netherlands), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Scotts Miracle Gro (US), Argus Control Systems (Canada), Logiqs B.V. (Netherlands), Lumigrow (US), Hydrophonic System International (Spain), and Hydrodynamics International (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hydroponic-market-94055021.html

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Hydroponics Market Growth by Emerging Trends, Analysis, & Forecast to 2026