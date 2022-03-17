Food Antioxidants Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2025

The global food antioxidants market size is estimated to be valued USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%

The report “Food Antioxidants Market by Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Oils, Spices & Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid, & Petroleum), Application (Prepared Meat & Poultry, Fats & Oils, Bakery & Confectionery, & Others), Type, Form, Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global food antioxidants market size is estimated to be valued USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. It is estimated to account for 52.4 KT in 2020 and is projected to account for 68.1 KT in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for poultry, changing consumer preferences due to fast-paced lifestyles, and increased need for natural antioxidants in food products is driving the market for food antioxidants during the forecast period.

The market for prepared meat & poultry segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

By application, prepared meat & poultry segment accounted for the highest marlet share as well as the highest growth rate in the food antioxidants market. The use of antioxidants can extend the shelf life of meat & poultry products. Prepared meat & poultry products consisting of fat along with unsaturated fatty acids undergo oxidative degradation during storage. Antioxidants hinder lipid oxidation and reduce rancidity without any undesirable impact on the nutritional or sensory properties, resulting in quality preservation and extension of shelf life of meat & poultry products. Storage and secondary processing of meat & poultry products necessitate supplementation with exogenous antioxidants. Hence, synthetic antioxidants, such as BHT, have been widely used to delay or inhibit lipid oxidation by eliminating chain-carrying peroxyl radicals or preventing the development of free radicals. However, because of rising concerns about the safety of these synthetic compounds, naturally occurring antioxidant compounds (herbs, plant extracts, and spices) are presently preferred for application in different meat & poultry products.

Gallic acid by synthetic sources drives the food antioxidants market during the forecast period

By synthetic sources, the Gallic acid segment is projected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period. Gallic acid contains PG, oils, and fats that help prevent oxidation. It is mainly used for processed foods as a synthetic food antioxidant. Among various polyphenols, gallic acid (3,4,5-trihydroxybenzoic acid), a naturally occurring low molecular weight triphenolic compound, has emerged as a strong antioxidant and an efficient apoptosis-inducing agent. Among various sources of synthetic antioxidants, gallic acid (3,4,5- trihydroxybenzoic acid), a naturally occurring low molecular weight triphenolic compound, has emerged as a strong antioxidant. However, gallic acid also acts as an anti-fungal compound by preventing food from harmful toxins that can contaminate food items.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The food antioxidants market is estimated to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to the rise in demand for poultry meat and poultry byproducts as well as ruminats from the major economies such as China, India, Japan, and other South East Asian countries as they experience a surge in the increase in number of health-conscious consumers. With the increase in awareness amongst consumers about the essential nutrients requirement in daily diet, have increased the demand for protein rich meat. In Asia Pacific, trends around healthy lifestyles and prevention among older consumers trying to avoid expensive healthcare costs and extend healthy lifespans are generating growth opportunities for dietary supplements. Thus, causing food antioxidants to flourish in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the food antioxidants market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Frutarom Ltd (Israel), Barentz Group (Netherlands), Camlin Fine Sciences (India), Kalsec Inc. (US), BTSA (Spain), VDH Chem Tech Pvt Ltd (India), Vitablend Nederland BV (Netherlands), Advanced Organic Materials (Germany), Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd. (India), Yasho Industries (India), Fooodchem International Corporation (US), 3A Antioxidants (US), Oxiris Chemicals S.A (Spain), Pharmorgana GmBH (Germany), Guangzhou ZIO Chemicals Co. Ltd (China), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Naturex (France), and Nagase Group (Japan).

