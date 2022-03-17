Sotogrande Polo Academy At Polo Valley – The World's First Elite Polo Academy

Recognizing the importance of investing in the future of polo and supporting the aspirations of the next generation, Polo Valley and Sotogrande International School have partnered to create the world’s ﬁrst polo academy oﬀering the opportunity to combine world-class education with professional polo coaching.

The Sotogrande Polo Academy will welcome ambitious and athletic students who either wish to become professional players or pursue another dream career with an excellent level and knowledge of polo.

The Academy will accommodate for the training of both Junior (14-16 years old) and Elite (16-18 years old) students for up to four years, with physical and theoretical polo training provided every week at Polo Valley alongside a specially designed academic programme at Sotogrande International School.

Students will take part in 10 hours of riding and polo per week, as well as theoretical lessons learning everything about the horses, the sport, and the business of polo, mastering lifelong skills as discipline, commitment, leadership and professionalism for their future career. This will all be undertaken in a carefully curated programme alongside their academic studies where they will study for their M4 & M5 International Baccalaureate and A-Level qualiﬁcations.

The goal of the Sotogrande Polo Academy is to facilitate the dreams of passionate, ambitious and athletic students who wish to acquire the skills and conﬁdence necessary to succeed in the extraordinary yet competitive world of polo.

The Sotogrande Polo Academy will also provide students with a valuable network, travel opportunities, work experience and the opportunity to gain a great polo handicap at a uniquely young age, all in the stunning setting of Sotogrande, which enjoys over 300 days of sunshine a year.

For more information, images and all press enquiries, please contact using the contact information below.

