Grain Silos and Storage System Market worth $1.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%

The global grain silos and storage system market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025

The report “Grain Silos and Storage System Market by Silo Type (Flat bottom silo, Hopper silo, Grain bins, and Other silo types), Commodity Type (Rice, Wheat, Maize, Soybean, Sunflower, and Other commodity types), & Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global grain silos & storage system market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the grain silos and storage system market is driven by factors such as the increase in production of high-quality grains through effective storing, and efficient post-harvest management of grains to drive the market growth.

Opportunity: Rapid advancements and developments in attributes and technological advancements of silos to drive the market growth

The application of grain silos to store grains instead of warehouses provides various advantages, particularly in terms of using the land space. The silos can be manufactured to fit the available land area, and are available in both vertical and horizontal structures to fit the needs of farmers. It is easier to maintain the optimum storage conditions for grains by controlling the temperature, which, if not done appropriately in long-term storage facilities, can result in economic losses. They are increasingly equipped with mechanics that help in carrying out post-harvest processes in farms, such as threshing, cleaning, and disinfecting. With proper maintenance, the grains stored inside silos can be stored for decades. Silos also enable the user to store different grains separately in order to preserve each of them optimally.

Maize, by commodity type, is estimated to hold the largest share in the grain silos & storage system market, in terms of value, in 2020

Maize is an important crop in various developed and developing countries. It is used as livestock feed and processed into various food and industrial products, such as starch, sweeteners, corn oil, beverage & industrial alcohol, and fuel ethanol. The major feed grains consumed in the US are corn, sorghum, barley, and oats. According to the USDA, in the US, corn is a major feed grain, accounting for more than 95% of the total feed grain production and use. It is used as a key energy ingredient in the livestock feed. The figure below illustrates the feed grain production in the country for the year 2018/19.

North America to be the largest market for grain silos and storage system during the forecast period.

The on- and off-farm grain storage capacity has reached nearly 20% in the last few years, according to the US Department of Agriculture, with some of the major gains of more than 30% in North and South Dakota in North America, as farmers had switched to corn, which yields nearly twice as many bushels per acre than the area’s traditional wheat crop. Thus, firms, such as CTB, which is a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (US), are developing advanced metal grain storage silos that are used across North America.

Some of the major players operating in the grain silos and storage system market include AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Mysilo (Turkey), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), MICHAL (Poland), Privé SA (France), Dehsetiler Makina (Turkey), MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy), Polnet Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Brock Grain Systems (US), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US).

