New Book, "Chubby Little Stubby to the Rescue" is an Inspirational Masterpiece to Pursue One's Dreams with an Unwavering Resolve

It is easy for people to become stereotyped, succumbing to a false image of themselves heaved upon them by other’s opinion. A person’s life is seriously impacted by the choices they make and the information they consume. Usually, a large percentage of this process is impacted by what people have convinced them is fact and information about their life.
From negative self-image to limiting self-beliefs, many things stand in the way. They can form pillars of limitations. Beth Pysnack hopes to pull down these pillars, especially in children. The author, a Central New York resident, is pleased to announce the release of her debut children’s book, Chubby Little Stubby to the Rescue, which shows how readers can follow their dreams and always do what they are good at despite any preconceived or misguided limitations.
The book follows the story of Stubby, a search-and-rescue corgi deemed too little for the job. Stubby is an affectionate dog and relatable to children. As an inspirational children’s book, Chubby Little Stubby to the Rescue teaches children to follow their dreams and realize they can be good at anything as long as they work hard and never give up. This will create a more inclusive future for all.
Beth Pysnack makes Chubby Little Stubby to the Rescue an engaging and exciting adventure focusing on goals and safety. With each flip of the page, readers will be drawn deeper into the beautiful narrative and lovely illustrations of the story of how Stubby reunites a lost boy with family.
Chubby Little Stubby to the Rescue is now available on Amazon in Kindle and Paperback versions. To get the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Chubby-Little-Stubby-Rescue-Pysnack/dp/1796054674/ref=sr_1_1?.
For more information about the author, please visit her website http://www.bethpysnackauthor.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: Chubby Little Stubby to the Rescue
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.amazon.com/Chubby-Little-Stubby-Rescue-Pysnack/dp/1796054674/ref=sr_1_1?
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: New Book, \”Chubby Little Stubby to the Rescue\” is an Inspirational Masterpiece to Pursue One\’s Dreams with an Unwavering Resolve
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.