The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Net Leased Best Buy

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Best Buy located at 5001 North Big Hollow Road in Peoria, Illinois for $7,970,000.
The 46,432 square foot property is located along West War Memorial Drive (37,500 VPD), a primary north-south thoroughfare, and is just north of Interstate 74 (26,400 VPD). The Best Buy property is adjacent to the Target and Lowe’s anchored Glen Hollow shopping center. Lowe’s and Target recently remodeled their properties. Other retailers in the trade corridor include Five Below, PetSmart, AT&T, McDonald’s, Ross Dress for Less and the Northwoods Mall which is the largest shopping mall in the tri-county area with 90+ stores. There are over 119,000 people living within 5 miles of the property who earn an average annual income of $70,809.
Randy Blankstein and John Feeney of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction, a West Coast based investor. The buyer was a Midwest based real estate company.
The Best Buy lease has over 4 years remaining and has two 5-year renewal options remaining. Best Buy is investment grade rated (S&P:BBB). Best Buy is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. Best Buy operates 1,008 stores and has a market capitalization of $18.6 Billion
“The property’s location in the retail corridor is what initially attracted the buyer” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. John Feeney, Senior Vice President of The Boulder Group, added, “This store has a long operating history at this property and recently exercised a renewal option illustrating their commitment to the site.”
About The Boulder Group
The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $6 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2012-2021, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago.
