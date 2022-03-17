At 10.3% CAGR, Global Cloud Managed Services Market Size Will Reach USD 198.23 Billion By 2030: Polaris Market Research

According to the research report, the global Cloud Managed Services Market size was valued at USD 86.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 198.23 Billion By 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.
Cloud managed services provide complete or partial management of a client’s infrastructure or cloud resources. Management commitments can involve configuration, migration, security and maintenance, and optimization. These services are made to sanction organizations to amplify advantages from cloud services while decreasing internal time and costs. Cloud-managed services can be accessed for public, private, and hybrid clouds at any juncture in the cloud adoption lifecycle. Frequently, firms will settle for services before migration to achieve assistance deciding which cloud resources best complement their needs and to authorize that configuration is carried out correctly.
The benefits of cloud-managed services include cost savings. This factor indicates saving of money in the long term. With cloud-managed services, the ownership of capital and operational price sustained in maintaining the cloud network infrastructure ceases to exist. There is a nil responsibility of recruiting people with the required skill set to support the infrastructure. The primary accountability is to make regular payments to cloud-managed service providers under the guidance of the individual reinforcing the cloud network.
Key highlights of the report
- Quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market depending on segmentation including both non-economic and economic factors
- For each segment and sub-segment, provision of market value data
- Specifies the element and region that is anticipated to observe the speediest growth and to control the market
- Analysis by geography underscoring the intake of products and services in the area as well as pointing the factors that are impacting the market within each region
- The aggressive scenario that includes the market ranking of dominant players, including partnership, service and product launches, acquisitions, and business expansion of the past five years since the profiling of the company
- Considerable company profiles consisting of company insights, company overview, SWOT analysis, and product benchmarking for the prominent market players
Top Market Players Are:
- Accenture
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Atos
- AWS
- Cisco
- Cloudicity
- Connectria
- Datacom
- DLT Solutions
- Ericsson
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Infosys
- NEC
- NTT DATA
- Rackspace
- Sirius Computer Solutions
- Wipro
Important Questions Being Answered by The Market Report
- What is the market size and growth?
- Which is the leading component in the market?
- Which is the main factor pushing the market?
- Who are the prominent players in the market?
- Which region carried the highest share in the market?
- Which markets are anticipated to drive the acquisition of cloud-based services?
Cloud managed services market: Growth leading factors
As firms draw up plans to realize their IT and network needs, cloud-managed services will be the leader of all technologies. Firms operate their IT applications on cloud servers, including finance, accounting, CRM, and other applications. The speedy acquisition of cloud solutions to position and handle business operations is altering the shape of cloud adoption worldwide. Foremost suppliers identify that the model of cloud distribution is, in addition, just a cost reduction. They have to build end-to-end service portfolios that meet business requirements and offer more excellent customer value. With the customary aim of ensuring technology progression with cloud technology, it can be a prized model for companies to handle business operations efficiently.
While organizations and financial companies scan today’s unforeseeable regulatory and economic topography, there is more significant pressure on the compliance and risk model. The assumption of managed services is growing with companies desiring to enhance the organization, security, and operation and security by offering more strategic responses. Cloud-managed services are beneficial for companies as they sanction businesses to do away with complicated system integration services and assist in demonstrating a solution that is well developed to guarantee economics and cloud stability.
With the advent of covid-19, the acquisition of collaboration and communication tools has evolved to reinforce remote working. As cost reduction has gained prominence for many companies involving approval of developed technologies has increased rampantly to meet the continually changing technology requirements like cloud security, compliance, and risk-taking. This development in the growth of technology has permitted cloud-managed service providers to inflate the portfolio to encounter the ever-growing demand of the consumer and reinforce working that is remote. Therefore, the pandemic is anticipated to favor the growth of the market.
Cloud management services market: Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market Size 2021 Value
|
USD 86.32 Billion
|
Market Outlook for 2030
|
USD 198.23 Billion
|
Expected CAGR Growth
|
10.3% from 2022 – 2030
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2022 – 2030
|
Segments covered
|
By Service, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Region
|
Key Companies
|
Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent, Atos, AWS, Cisco, Cloudicity, Connectria, Datacom, DLT Solutions, Ericsson, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Infosys, NEC, NTT DATA, Rackspace, Sirius Computer Solutions, and Wipro, among others.
|
Regional scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs.
Cloud management services market: Key segmentation
- Insight by service, organization size, vertical, and region
By service, the managed network service segment holds the largest market share, attributed to the growing acquisition of cloud management services amidst businesses to handle services related to network and administration and management of networks themselves. By organization size, the large enterprise segment dominates the market due to the assistance of cloud-managed services to companies lessening IT costs. To deliver these facilities, the pay-as-you-go model reduces IT costs. By vertical, IT and telecom companies are speedily adopting services based on cloud management to conserve their services across diverse applications better. Cloud migration will lessen computing that is internal and decrease additional expenses.
By region, North America is anticipated to influence the market. Increasing demand by the customers is pushing the acquisition of cloud-managed services in the area because of the profitability and growth. End-user verticals in the region are acquiring cloud services as a model of IT delivery for handling costs directing the absence of competent IT professionals to manage operations of the business. In Europe, cloud computing and information technology disbursing are inclined towards digitalization. The utilization of the hybrid cloud is crucial for relocating industries towards digitalization. Cloud infrastructure is used to generate and carry out innovative projects and approaches. Significant players in the region are deliberately investing in development and research activities to provide businesses with cloud strategies that are multichannel to encounter the continually evolving digital environment.
Browse the full “Cloud Managed Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)); By Vertical; By Service; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-managed-service-market
The market primarily depends on the service, organization size, vertical, and region.
Cloud managed services market: By service
- Managed Business Services
- Managed Network Services
- Managed Security Services
- Managed Infrastructure Services
- Managed Mobility Services
- Managed Communication and Collaboration Services
Cloud managed services market: By organization size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Cloud managed services market: By vertical
- BFSI
- Telecom
- Government & Public Sector
- Healthcare & Lifesciences
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing, Energy, & Utilities
- IT
- Others
